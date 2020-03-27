More SA govt support to save local jobs

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
SA Premier Steven Marshall has announced another $650m to tackle job losses amid COVID-19. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

More SA govt support to save local jobs

By Kathryn Bermingham and Tim Dornin

March 27, 2020

2020-03-27 17:41:52

A $650 million stimulus package including support for businesses and funds for community groups and sporting clubs has been unveiled by the South Australian government amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The package takes total state government support to $1 billion and comes as SA records its biggest daily jump in confirmed cases.

Premier Steven Marshall said $250 million would be allocated to help community groups and not-for-profit organisations, with money also for retaining workers.

The government has also allocated $300 million to help businesses and industry sectors facing collapse.

“We know South Australians are hurting and we are taking action,” Mr Marshall said.

“This is, without question, the greatest economic emergency of our generation and our collective response must be equally as potent.

“We recognise the enormous economic challenges confronting our key industries, their employers and staff as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the necessary restrictions imposed to limit its spread.” 

The government’s package also includes big cuts to payroll tax offering businesses about $60 million in savings, while some land tax payments will be deferred.

Households receiving Centrelink assistance will get a one-off $500 payment.

Treasurer Rob Lucas said it was impossible to put a figure on the extent of likely job losses and the government could not save every job.

But he said the government’s support for businesses and jobs was unprecedented. 

The number of coronavirus cases in South Australia rose by 38 to 235 on Thursday, with 19 of the new cases linked to the Ruby Princess cruise ship.

Chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier said there were a total of 60 cases in the state that could be traced to cruises.

“Most of our cases have had international travel, particularly on those cruise liners,” she said.

Professor Spurrier said the latest cases were in patients aged from 10 to their mid-70s, and none were believed to be cases of community transmission.

She said a third person – a 50-year-old man – is being treated in intensive care, in addition to the two other men, aged 68 and 76, announced on Wednesday.

Also on Thursday, the government said SA schools would effectively begin holidays next week with four pupil-free days ahead of the Easter break.

Education Minister John Gardner said the change would assist the state’s educators to plan and prepare for the transition to flexible learning in term two.

“With the increasing number of children absent from our schools, our teachers need this time to prepare for the difficult challenge of meeting the needs of learners who are at home,” Mr Gardner said.

Latest sport

basketball

Sydney to host 2022 basketball World Cup

Opals coach Sandy Brondello hopes the sport seizes its opportunity to promote the side - and women's basketball - after Sydney secured the World Cup for 2022.

rugby league

Sharks to lose funding from major sponsor

Cronulla's major sponsor, Ace Gutters, will stop financial instalments to the club due to the enforced suspension of the NRL season.

Australian rules football

AFL close to virus pay deal with players

The AFL and the AFL Players Association remain hopeful they can strike a pay deal that will help the league soften the financial blow of the season shutdown.

soccer

FFA stands down 70 per cent of staff

Football Federation Australia has stood 70 per cent of its staff due to the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

NRL wants 87 per cent pay cut for players

A pay cut of up to 87 per cent faces NRL players as the league begins to brace for the worst case scenario of a lost season due to coronavirus.

news

health

Qld balcony party defies COVID-19 message

Party-goers have been snapped at a Brisbane home and individuals crowded outside a Gold Coast eatery as officials demand people stay at home.

sport

basketball

Sydney to host 2022 basketball World Cup

Opals coach Sandy Brondello hopes the sport seizes its opportunity to promote the side - and women's basketball - after Sydney secured the World Cup for 2022.

world

politics

Trump says counties may be rated for risk

In another signal Donald Trump wants to unpick social distancing measures aimed at fighting coronavirus, he says US counties may be rated for risk level.