Australia's ODI series with New Zealand has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

sports event

More sport in doubt after NZ virus action

By Oliver Caffrey

March 14, 2020

2020-03-14 16:41:30

The NRL, Super Rugby and A-League seasons are on the verge of being shutdown following the New Zealand government’s new border restrictions to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Kiwi teams are involved in those competitions, with all international arrivals in New Zealand to be forced into isolation for a fortnight.

Australia’s one-day series against the Black Caps has already been abandoned, with New Zealand players rushing home before the measures kick in at midnight Sunday.

The trans-Tasman cricket clash started on Friday, with Australia winning the first match of the three-game series with no spectators allowed into the SCG.

The New Zealand Warriors are currently in Newcastle playing the Knights in their opening round NRL clash at McDonald Jones Stadium.

NRL officials will hold an emergency meeting at 5pm on Saturday to discuss the situation.

“Cameron George (CEO) says the club is awaiting more details about travel restrictions just announced by the Government in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic,” the Warriors said in a statement on Saturday. 

In the A-League, Wellington Phoenix say their match against Melbourne Victory in Wellington on Sunday will go ahead as planned.

But the club said it will be “impossible” to host any other A-League games in New Zealand in the near future.

“The club has been making preparations for this eventuality and will make further announcements in due course” a Phoenix spokesperson said.

The Crusaders play the Sunwolves in Brisbane on Saturday and can return home before the new measures come into force, but Dunedin-based Super Rugby team the Highlanders are in Buenos Aires preparing for Sunday’s game with the Jaguares and will not be back in time.

Via a statement, SANZAAR said they were not in a position to comment on the impact of New Zealand’s measures to the Super Rugby season until their executive committee meets.

All people who arrive in New Zealand from Sunday – including returning Kiwis – will need to adhere to the measures.

“New Zealand will have the widest-ranging and toughest border restrictions of anyone in the world,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

It comes a day after the Australian Formula One grand prix was cancelled when a McLaren team member tested positive for coronavirus.

Four Supercars races to be held alongside the F1 season-opener in Melbourne were also cancelled.

The AFL’s men’s premiership season is scheduled to start next Thursday night at the MCG without fans attending – the same scenario for the AFL’s women’s competition.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg said Friday night’s matches would proceed with spectators but round two games would be held in empty stadiums.

The NBL’s grand final series between Sydney Kings and Perth Wildcats will continue, with game three on Sunday to be held without spectators.

Major sports around the world, including the NBA and EPL, have already postponed their seasons because of the coronavirus.

