Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
The federal government is sending millions of masks and face shields to Victorian aged care homes. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

politics (general)

PM plays down aged care rift with Victoria

By Matt Coughlan

July 29, 2020

2020-07-29 11:54:19

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has doused suggestions of rising tensions with the Victorian government over the state’s aged care coronavirus crisis.

Fractures emerged on Tuesday after senior federal ministers rebuked Premier Daniel Andrews for declaring he wouldn’t want his mother to be in some affected private nursing homes.

Mr Morrison insisted reports of a breakdown in relations were exaggerated as he talked up a unified approach to the deepening crisis.

“The premier and I enjoy a very good working relationship,” he told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday.

“We enjoy a high level of respect for each other and the responsibilities we each have.”

Since July 6, Melbourne aged care facilities have been linked to 39 coronavirus deaths that have driven the national toll to 167.

There are 769 active cases linked to the sector among residents and staff, making it almost certain more people will die.

While the federal government regulates the private aged care sector, Victoria is sending registered nurses to address workforce shortages.

Australian Defence Force nurses have also been used to work shifts after regular staff were forced to self-isolate.

Victoria has paused elective surgeries, except category one and the most urgent category two procedures, to free up hospital beds for sick nursing home residents.

Health Department secretary Brendan Murphy, who is the former chief health officer, said he first flagged the issue two weeks ago.

He said he made a formal request on Sunday, two days before the Victorian government announced changes to elective surgery.

“I did say this has become really crucial. I did make a really formal request,” Professor Murphy said.

“It’s a bit of a storm in a teacup. They had a cabinet meeting and they made a decision – that’s the most important thing.”

The first of five Australian Medical Assistance Teams will arrive in Melbourne on Thursday.

Queensland is blocking people from Sydney entering the state after two infected teenagers who had been in Victoria dodged quarantine by going through NSW.

“It is very sensible that we limit people out of outbreak zones and I support that strongly,” Mr Morrison said.

Victoria recorded 384 new cases on Tuesday, down from a record high of 532 one day earlier.

Latest news

safety of citizens

Vic records 295 COVID cases, nine deaths

Victoria has recorded 295 new cases of COVID-19 and nine more people have died from the virus, taking the national death toll to 176.

virus diseases

NSW gym restrictions tightened, 19 cases

Sydney's densely-populated eastern suburbs are again in the COVID-19 spotlight as NSW records 19 new virus cases and tightens hygiene restrictions on gyms.

politics (general)

PM plays down aged care rift with Victoria

Scott Morrison insists he has a good working relationship with Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews despite high tensions over aged care coronavirus outbreaks.

health

Sydney declared Qld COVID-19 hotspot

Queensland has declared Sydney a COVID-19 hotspot as authorities try to determine if two infected women lied about being in Victoria when they returned home.

politics

Australia, US discuss China 'very deeply'

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds and Foreign Minister Marise Payne have discussed China at length during talks with United States counterparts.

news

safety of citizens

Vic records 295 COVID cases, nine deaths

Victoria has recorded 295 new cases of COVID-19 and nine more people have died from the virus, taking the national death toll to 176.

sport

Australian rules football

Tigers regain skipper for Dogs AFL clash

Richmond AFL coach Damien Hardwick has confirmed his skipper Trent Cotchin is fit to face the Western Bulldogs but key defender David Astbury remains sidelined.

world

virus diseases

WHO says coronavirus 'likes all weather'

The WHO has suggested the six-month length of the coronavirus pandemic so far shows that the season does not affect the transmission of the virus.