More supplies sent to virus-hit aged homes

Five million face masks and 500,000 reusable face shields have been sent by the federal government to Victoria’s coronavirus-stricken aged care facilities.

Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck and Health Minister Greg Hunt said the equipment will immediately assist around 770 residential aged care facilities in the state.

There are now 769 active COVID-19 cases linked to aged care facilities in Victoria.

Four of the state’s six deaths on Tuesday were residents of aged care, taking Australia’s death toll to 167.

The prime minister abandoned a tour of Queensland on Tuesday to rush back to Canberra for crisis talks, as fractures emerged between the federal and Victorian governments.

Premier Daniel Andrews said he had no confidence in the federally regulated private sector to protect residents during the crisis.

“I would not let my mum be in some of these places. I just wouldn’t,” he told reporters.

His comment sparked backlash from both Mr Colbeck and Mr Hunt, who fought back tears as he declared he would not hear a bad word against staff including those that cared for his late father.

“The idea that our carers, that our nurses are not providing that care is, I think, a dangerous statement to make,” Mr Hunt said.

Victoria recorded 384 new cases on Tuesday, down from a record high of 532 one day earlier

There were 14 new cases in NSW recorded on Tuesday with 13 locally acquired and one in hotel quarantine.

One of the prime minister’s senior advisers, Nico Louw, has gone into self-isolation after learning he was a close contact of a coronavirus case in Sydney.

“The acting chief medical officer advises that because the staff member has no COVID-19 symptoms, the prime minister is clear to continue with his plans,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

There was one new case in South Australia, a woman in hotel quarantine who had been allowed to cross the Victorian border for a new job.

As of midnight, state authorities will now prevent South Australians from returning home and exemptions are tighter for essential workers.

Western Australia is maintaining hard border closures for all states, ruling out travel bubbles with other low-infection jurisdictions.

Queenslanders are being urged not to travel to NSW.