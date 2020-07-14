Discover Australian Associated Press

NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner has announced more support for businesses during the pandemic. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

More support for virus-hit NT businesses

By Tim Dornin

July 14, 2020

2020-07-14 15:12:35

The Northern Territory government will keep “throwing the kitchen sink” at the coronavirus to limit the impact on the region’s economy, Chief Minister Michael Gunner says.

Mr Gunner says the public health and economic emergencies sparked by the pandemic are “not going anywhere”, with Australia’s international borders unlikely to open anytime soon.

“We’re going to have to keep kicking things along, making sure we keep people working,” he said.

“It’s very tough out there and we’re going to have to keep throwing the kitchen sink at this.”

Mr Gunner’s comments came as the Territory government on Monday extended a successful voucher scheme, originally implemented by the City of Darwin, across the region.

It provides locals with vouchers they can use at participating businesses, saving them up to $40 a day.

Darwin Mayor Kon Vatskalis said the scheme had proved a great success, offering immediate benefits to local traders.

“My message is simple, put your money where your heart is,” he said.

“Together, we can all help rebuild jobs and the Darwin economy one purchase at a time.”

Mr Gunner also urged Territorians to learn from the situation in Victoria to keep COVID-19 at bay as the region moves to lift border restrictions on Friday.

The changes will mean that travellers from other parts of Australia will no longer need to quarantine unless they come from a designated virus hotspot.

The entire state of Victoria has been declared a hotspot because of the surge in infections in Melbourne.

The chief minister said he expected to stay somewhat anxious for as long as the global pandemic persisted.

“In some respects, we all have to stay stressed and a little bit worried and on edge,” he said.

“Because as soon as we get complacent that’s when bad habits creep in.

“We’ve got to make sure we keep our distance, wash our hands, to make sure we all stay safe.”

