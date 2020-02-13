Discover Australian Associated Press

Showers will build over the weekend across Sydney, with active thunderstorms expected. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

weather

More Sydney rain as ex-cyclone moves south

By Ashlea Witoslawski

February 13, 2020

2020-02-13 22:28:10

Sydney is likely to be hit by showers on Friday as a low pressure system moves further south due to ex-tropical Cylone Uesi. 

The Bureau of Meteorology said these showers will build over the weekend, with active thunderstorms expected on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons, particularly through western Sydney.

Hazardous surf and swell conditions are expected on the Byron coast, Coffs coast, Macquarie coast, Hunter coast, Sydney coast, Illawarra coast, Batemans coast and Eden coast on Friday, due to winds created by Cyclone Uesi. 

Flood warnings are also in place for the Tweed, Wilsons, Richmond, Brunswick, Bellinger, Marshalls, Wooli, Bellingen, Upper Nepean, Tuggerah Lake, Orara River, Weir River and Paroo River. 

Rain is forecast for much of the coast on Friday with major falls expected in Sydney, the Northern Tablelands, Mid-North Coast, Hunter and South Coast. 

High rainfall over the past week has caused havoc with flash flooding and storm damage particularly through northern rivers and the state’s east coast. 

The rain has brought delight to firefighting efforts however, as the NSW Rural Fire Service on Thursday said there were no uncontained fires for the first time this season.

In a video posted on Twitter, NSW RFS deputy commissioner Rob Rogers said although not all fires are out, it was a welcome change for firefighters and residents. 

“All fires are contained so we can really focus on helping people rebuild,” Mr Rogers said on Thursday. 

On Thursday night, 15,000 homes and businesses were without power across Sydney and the Central Coast, including three schools in Arcadia, Peakhurst and Somersby.

There are currently 24 fires burning in NSW, all south of Sydney. 

