Hotel worker among fresh Vic virus cases

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victoria has eight fresh cases of coronavirus, two of which are linked to an aged care home. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Hotel worker among fresh Vic virus cases

By Christine McGinn and Marnie Banger

May 28, 2020

2020-05-28 18:52:58

A staff member at a Melbourne hotel hosting quarantined travellers is among the state’s eight new coronavirus cases.

Their diagnosis comes as the abattoir at the centre of a major Victorian COVID-19 cluster has confirmed it will resume full operations on Thursday.

The health department revealed on Wednesday a Rydges on Swanston employee had become infected, prompting the hotel to be shut to the public.

The hotel is being used by a small number of returned overseas travellers in mandatory quarantine.

The cause of the employee’s infection is under investigation and their close contacts have been told to self-isolate.

The hotel is also undertaking a deep clean though its owners did not wish to provide AAP with any comment on the incident. 

Victoria’s total recorded cases now stands at 1618, with only 60 still active.

Cedar Meats at Brooklyn in Melbourne’s west has confirmed it will resume full operations after being closed for weeks. It was the centre of a virus cluster that ballooned to include 111 workers and their close contacts.

About 300 staff who have been cleared by the health department will get back to work in the next few days.

The business reopened its cold storage facility on May 18.

“We have done everything possible to provide a safe work environment for our staff,” general manager Tony Kairouz said.

“The safety and wellbeing of all people will always be our number one priority and inherent in that is a happy place to work and a thriving business that provides security of income to our people and their families.”

Two of Victoria’s latest COVID-19 cases were diagnosed at Lynden Aged Care home in Camberwell, bringing the total cases linked to the facility to three.

Staff and residents at the nursing home are having more testing for COVID-19.

The centre has been in lockdown since May 19.

The newest cases include one returned traveller in hotel quarantine and four people picked up during routine testing.

Victoria has 183 cases with an unknown source of infection while eight people are in hospital, with four in intensive care.

So far, 1539 people have recovered in Victoria and 19 have died, while more than 200,000 tests have been carried out since May 11.

The state’s royal commission into mental health will also examine the psychological toll of the virus. It has been granted an extra three months to complete a final report, which is now due in February.

The commission’s work was hit with delays during the pandemic with public hearings and community meetings cancelled.

“We have already seen its profound impact on our collective mental health and wellbeing,” commission chair Penny Armytage said.

The royal commission was a state election promise and the government has said it will enact all recommendations.

Latest sport

rugby league

New NRL TV broadcast deal confirmed

A revised broadcast deal for the NRL has been signed off by the Nine Network and Foxtel just hours before the resumption of the 2020 season.

cricket

WACA fume as CA snub Perth for India tour

Western Australian cricket officials have lashed the decision to overlook Optus Stadium for hosting one of Australia's four Tests against India this summer.

soccer

A-League plans to resume in July

The FFA, A-League clubs and the PFA have reached an agreement to restart the A-League season in July, pending the approval of broadcaster Fox Sports.

Australian rules football

Franklin to miss much of AFL season

Lance Franklin is set to miss a large chunk of the 2020 AFL season with a serious hamstring injury.

Australian rules football

AFL nears call on WA clubs' staff request

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir is hopeful the club will be permitted to use five extra staff while the team is based in Queensland for the AFL season restart.

news

crime, law and justice

Man shot, killed by police on Vic freeway

A knife-wielding man has been shot dead by police during a stand-off on Melbourne's Monash Freeway, with police calling for any dashcam or phone footage.

sport

rugby league

New NRL TV broadcast deal confirmed

A revised broadcast deal for the NRL has been signed off by the Nine Network and Foxtel just hours before the resumption of the 2020 season.

world

virus diseases

China passes Hong Kong security bill

Amid Western fears over Hong Kong's special autonomy and freedoms, China's parliament has passed controversial national security legislation for the territory.