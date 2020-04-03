Virus makes WA ‘island within an island’

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
It's unlikely the ship Artania will leave Fremantle before next week as more crew develop COVID-19. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Virus makes WA ‘island within an island’

By Michael Ramsey and Angie Raphael

April 3, 2020

2020-04-03 19:36:54

Western Australia will become “an island within an island” when its hard border closure begins at the weekend, but the Artania cruise ship is unlikely to depart until at least next week as a dozen crew await coronavirus test results.

Eight new cases were confirmed overnight, taking the state’s total to 400, including 15 in intensive care.

Premier Mark McGowan says while the numbers continue to be very encouraging, WA cannot take its foot off the pedal.

“Our isolation is now our best defence. We need to use it to the best of our advantage,” he said on Thursday.

A temporary hard border closure will come into effect from midnight on Sunday, which could leave some locals stranded interstate if they do not make it home in time.

“Some might think it’s over the top and unnecessary. I can assure them that it’s not,” Mr McGowan said.

There will be exemptions for health workers, emergency services, freight workers, people providing specialist skills, judicial services and on compassionate grounds.

FIFO workers and their families will also be exempt but must adhere to a 14-day isolation period upon entering WA.

Mr McGowan said a recent spike in coronavirus cases in the Kimberley region was also a grave concern.

Twelve people, including healthcare workers, have been diagnosed and are self-isolating, but a significant portion of the population in the region is indigenous, who are more vulnerable to the virus. 

Meanwhile, the Artania remains docked in Fremantle with 464 crew on board.

Australian Border Force Commissioner Michael Outram says 12 crew have been tested for COVID-19 and are isolating on the ship, along with other crew who have had contact with them.

A wider outbreak on the vessel could lead to dozens, if not hundreds, of people requiring medical treatment in WA.

But the ABF will not force the ship to depart if it puts lives at risk, and will first look to arrange flights for about 357 non-essential crew from the Philippines and Indonesia.

“The crew can be appropriately quarantined on the vessel. We don’t need to bring them all off, there’s a lot of room on that vessel,” Mr Outram told 6PR radio on Thursday.

“The best-case scenario here is that we manage over the next few days, with the crew on board, to get the situation contained and get the vessel under way.”

Mr Outram said there were 12 to 15 crew who were vital to the ship’s operations and they were separated from the rest of the crew.

About 850 passengers flew back to Europe on Sunday.

Another 12 people unfit to fly were transported to a hotel on Wednesday, where they will be quarantined.

Dozens of passengers and crew who tested positive are in hospital.

Mr Outram said the ship was unlikely to leave this week.

“The body language that I’m reading from the operators of this ship and the people on board isn’t one of resistance … they’re actually asking for our help,” he said.

Latest sport

basketball

NBL not sold on LaMelo's Hawks buy

The NBL aren't ready to hand the keys over just yet, despite claims from star recruit LaMelo Ball's management team that he has bought the Illawarra Hawks.

rugby league

Broncos want NRL support for NRLW players

Brisbane Broncos NRLW boss Tain Drinkwater believes the time is right for the NRL to consider funding the NRLW salary cap to help the women's game survive.

Australian rules football

AFL officials ready for big call on season

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan and the game's administrators face a series of big decisions in the coming weeks as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Australian rules football

Burke's AFLW plea to administrators

Western Bulldogs AFLW coach Nathan Burke has pleaded with the AFL to make sure the national women's competition thrives beyond the coronavirus crisis.

Summer Olympics

AOC's Coates takes $120,000 pay cut

Australian Olympic Committee president John Coates is taking a 20 per cent pay cut but will still be paid more than $475,000 by the Olympic organisation.

news

disease

COVID-19 kills cruise ship passenger in WA

An Artania cruise ship passenger in his 60s, who was diagnosed with COVID-19, has died in a Perth hospital.

sport

basketball

NBL not sold on LaMelo's Hawks buy

The NBL aren't ready to hand the keys over just yet, despite claims from star recruit LaMelo Ball's management team that he has bought the Illawarra Hawks.

world

disease

Aust tourists set to leave horror cruise

Australians on the Zaandam and Rotterdam cruise liners will soon be on an evacuation flight, after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis allowed the ships to dock.