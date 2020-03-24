Discover Australian Associated Press

Another 100,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in just four days. Image by AP PHOTO

epidemic and plague

Warning that virus fight in critical phase

By David Rising and Chris Blake

March 24, 2020

2020-03-24 21:59:25

As virus deaths mount and Americans hope for some economic relief from their divided government, heath officials and leaders have warned the world is entering a critical period that will determine just how deeply the pandemic slices through their nations.

While Chinese authorities say they will finally end a two-month lockdown in hard-hit Hubei province where the coronavirus outbreak first began, nations in Europe, North America and elsewhere pressed harder to enforce the stay-at-home restrictions placed on 1.5 billion people worldwide.

Those measures could significantly impact the trajectory the virus will take as it spreads across the world.

World Health Organisation warned the outbreak is accelerating but said nations and individuals can all had an important impact.

“We are not helpless bystanders,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, noting it took 67 days to reach 100,000 cases worldwide but just four days to go from 200,000 to 300,000.

“We can change the trajectory of this pandemic.”

One viral social media video showed Italian mayors, sometimes profanely, berating their fellow citizens for not staying inside.

On Capitol Hill, a nearly $US2 trillion ($A3.4 trillion) plan that would prop up businesses and send cheques to American households has stalled in Washington for days but officials said they expected to reach a deal on Tuesday.

It appears that it will be soon the US, which has more than 46,000 infections and 530 deaths, overtakes hard-hit Italy in the number of infections.

Authorities say the US is on track to eventually overtake China’s nearly 82,000 infections and how soon that happens depends on how seriously Americans take the state-at-home restrictions.

WHO said the US had the potential of becoming the new epicentre.

In New York, now one of the world’s biggest virus hot spots, authorities rushed to set up the thousands of hospital beds they will need in just weeks to protect the city’s 8.4 million people.

More than 12,000 people have tested positive in the city and 125 have died. A statewide lockdown took effect on Monday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tightened all travel restrictions, demanding people not visit family members or friends and stick with only the people they live with.

Nearly 384,000 people worldwide have been infected and more than 16,500 have died from the virus, according to by Johns Hopkins University.

In Italy, Spain and France, the pandemic is pushing national health systems to their breaking points.

The outbreak has killed more than 6000 Italians, the highest death toll of any country. Officials said on Monday the virus had claimed just more than 600 more lives, down from 793 two days earlier, offering some glimmer of hope.

A Madrid ice rink is now being used as a makeshift morgue as the number of bodies of virus victims in the Spanish capital mounts.

Overwhelmed by a virus hotspot in its eastern city of Mulhouse France was getting help from hospitals in neighbouring Germany and Switzerland.

Asian stock markets reacted positively Tuesday, markets in Japan and South Korea posting significant gains after the Federal Reserve said it will lend to small and large businesses and local governments to help them through the crisis.

The move toward lockdowns has been influenced by the success of such measures in China, where the virus was first found late last year in the central city of Wuhan. China barred people from leaving or entering the city on January 23 and soon expanded that to cover most of Hubei province.

On Tuesday, after more than a week in which China said the vast majority of new virus cases were imported from abroad, authorities said the restrictions in Hubei would end but Wuhan would remain locked down until April 8.

In contrast with other European nations, German health authorities offered some hope that the country has flattened the exponential spread of the virus, which has already infected nearly 30,000. 

On the sports front, Japan’s prime minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee were to hold talks Tuesday as they consider postponing this summer’s games in Tokyo.

