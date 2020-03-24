More than 1.5 billion told to stay home

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Another 100,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in just four days. Image by AP PHOTO

virus diseases

More than 1.5 billion told to stay home

By AAP

March 24, 2020

2020-03-24 06:48:16

More than one-fifth of the world’s population has been ordered or urged to stay in their homes at the start of what could be a pivotal week in the battle to contain the coronavirus in the US and Europe.

Stocks have fallen on Wall Street even after the US Federal Reserve said it will lend to small and large businesses and local governments to help them cope.

Warning that the outbreak continues to accelerate, the head of the World Health Organisation called on countries to take strong, co-ordinated action.

“We are not helpless bystanders,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday, noting that it took 67 days to reach 100,000 cases worldwide but just four days to go from 200,000 to 300,000. 

“We can change the trajectory of this pandemic.”

The scramble to marshal both public health and political resources intensified in New York, where a statewide lockdown took effect amid worries the city of 8.4 million is becoming one of the world’s biggest hotspots. 

Nearly 10,000 people have tested positive in the city, and almost 100 have died.

The governor announced plans to convert a huge New York City convention centre into a hospital with 1000 beds. 

Meanwhile, the mayor warned that the city’s hospitals are just 10 days away from shortages in basic supplies needed to protect health care workers and patients alike.

“If we don’t get the equipment, we’re literally going to lose lives,” Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN.

In Italy, the hardest-hit country of all, declines in both new cases and deaths for a second consecutive day provided a faint glimmer of hope.

Italian officials said the virus had claimed just over 600 more lives, down from 793 two days earlier. 

All told, the outbreak has killed more than 6000 people in Italy, the highest death toll of any country, and pushed the health system to the breaking point there and in Spain.

The risk to doctors, nurses and others on the front lines has become plain; Italy has seen at least 18 doctors with coronavirus die. 

Spain reported that more than 3900 health care workers have become infected, accounting for roughly 12 per cent of the country’s total cases.

British health workers pleaded for more gear, saying they felt like “cannon fodder”. 

In France, doctors scrounged masks from construction workers, factory floors, and architects.

“There’s a wild race to get surgical masks,” Francois Blanchecott, a biologist on the front lines of testing, told France Inter radio. 

“We’re asking mayors’ offices, industries, any enterprises that might have a store of masks.”

The crisis continued to ease in China. The city of Wuhan, where the outbreak first emerged late last year, said it is allowing residents limited movement as its lockdown is gradually relaxed.

China is now sending plane-loads of protective gear as well as doctors to Europe.

“The US is completely wasting the precious time that China has won for the world,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.

Latest sport

Summer Olympics

IOC member: Games decision already made

The 2020 Olympic Games in Japan will be postponed by one year because of coronavirus, according to IOC member Dick Pound.

rugby league

NRL searching for restart options

The NRL will immediately begin canvassing options to restart the premiership after the coronavirus postponed a season for the first time in the code's history.

Australian rules football

AFL, clubs reeling from shutdown job cuts

The AFL has stood down 80 per cent of its workforce as Australia's richest sporting code grapples with the financial crisis brought about by COVID-19.

Summer Olympics

IOC, Japan flag postponing Games

The IOC will decide within the next four weeks whether to postpone the Tokyo Olympics as Canada announced a boycott and Australia said to expect a 2021 event.

Australian rules football

AFL, clubs stand down staff in shutdown

About 80 per cent of AFL employees have been stood down until June as the league deals with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic halting the season.

news

pension and welfare

Fed govt apologises for Centrelink queues

The federal government says no-one needs to queue at a Centrelink office to register for jobless benefits unless they don't have a phone or internet access.

sport

Summer Olympics

IOC member: Games decision already made

The 2020 Olympic Games in Japan will be postponed by one year because of coronavirus, according to IOC member Dick Pound.

world

virus diseases

People in UK ordered to stay home

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a televised address to the nation has ordered people to stay at home to curb the spread of the coronavirus.