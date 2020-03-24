More than 1.5 billion told to stay home

More than one-fifth of the world’s population has been ordered or urged to stay in their homes at the start of what could be a pivotal week in the battle to contain the coronavirus in the US and Europe.

Stocks have fallen on Wall Street even after the US Federal Reserve said it will lend to small and large businesses and local governments to help them cope.

Warning that the outbreak continues to accelerate, the head of the World Health Organisation called on countries to take strong, co-ordinated action.

“We are not helpless bystanders,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday, noting that it took 67 days to reach 100,000 cases worldwide but just four days to go from 200,000 to 300,000.

“We can change the trajectory of this pandemic.”

The scramble to marshal both public health and political resources intensified in New York, where a statewide lockdown took effect amid worries the city of 8.4 million is becoming one of the world’s biggest hotspots.

Nearly 10,000 people have tested positive in the city, and almost 100 have died.

The governor announced plans to convert a huge New York City convention centre into a hospital with 1000 beds.

Meanwhile, the mayor warned that the city’s hospitals are just 10 days away from shortages in basic supplies needed to protect health care workers and patients alike.

“If we don’t get the equipment, we’re literally going to lose lives,” Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN.

In Italy, the hardest-hit country of all, declines in both new cases and deaths for a second consecutive day provided a faint glimmer of hope.

Italian officials said the virus had claimed just over 600 more lives, down from 793 two days earlier.

All told, the outbreak has killed more than 6000 people in Italy, the highest death toll of any country, and pushed the health system to the breaking point there and in Spain.

The risk to doctors, nurses and others on the front lines has become plain; Italy has seen at least 18 doctors with coronavirus die.

Spain reported that more than 3900 health care workers have become infected, accounting for roughly 12 per cent of the country’s total cases.

British health workers pleaded for more gear, saying they felt like “cannon fodder”.

In France, doctors scrounged masks from construction workers, factory floors, and architects.

“There’s a wild race to get surgical masks,” Francois Blanchecott, a biologist on the front lines of testing, told France Inter radio.

“We’re asking mayors’ offices, industries, any enterprises that might have a store of masks.”

The crisis continued to ease in China. The city of Wuhan, where the outbreak first emerged late last year, said it is allowing residents limited movement as its lockdown is gradually relaxed.

China is now sending plane-loads of protective gear as well as doctors to Europe.

“The US is completely wasting the precious time that China has won for the world,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.