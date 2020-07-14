Discover Australian Associated Press

Police have busted more than 30 people caught at social gatherings in Victoria in the past 24-hours. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

More than 100 fined over Vic COVID rules

By Benita Kolovos

July 14, 2020

2020-07-14 15:19:49

More than 100 Victorians have been fined in the past 24 hours for breaching coronavirus lockdown rules, including more than 30 people caught at social gatherings. 

Victoria Police conducted almost 2500 spot checks at homes, businesses and public places and fined 133 people. 

Thirteen people at an apartment in Docklands, 10 at an apartment on South Wharf and eight at an apartment in Southbank were fined for social gatherings. 

Five people who travelled from metropolitan Melbourne to Myrniong, northwest of the city, to go camping were also fined. 

About 9500 vehicles at checkpoints on main arterial roads were inspected and 22 fines handed out. 

Premier Daniel Andrews said the time for police warnings was over.

“If you’re out there breaking the rules, and you’re betting you won’t get caught, the odds are not good. You will get caught and you will be fined,” he told reporters on Monday. 

“It doesn’t have to come to that. If everyone plays their part, uses  common sense and good judgment.”

Residents of metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire are only allowed to leave their homes for four reasons: to shop for food and supplies, to receive or provide care, to exercise and study or work if they can’t do so from home.

Police can issue on-the-spot fines of up to $1652 to individuals and $9913 to businesses for flouting the rules. 

