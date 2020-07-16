Discover Australian Associated Press

Queensland police are refusing entry at the border to people who have been in declared NSW hotspots. Image by Albert Perez/AAP PHOTOS

Health

More than 30 turned back at Qld border

By Darren Cartwright

July 16, 2020

2020-07-16 12:32:42

More than 30 people have been refused entry into Queensland since two new NSW hotspots were declared, as police try to figure a way to ease congestion at checkpoints.

Five passengers were refused entry at Gold Coast airport while another 30 were given their marching orders at road checkpoints, Gold Coast Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler says.

He says delays at the main border road crossing along the M1 have been at least an hour, if not longer, and efforts are being made to streamline the process using more easily identifiable border declaration passes.

“We turned around five people at Gold Coast airport and 30 people at vehicle checkpoints,” he said on Wednesday.

“The delays are unfortunate but unavoidable.

“We are reviewing the appearance of the border declaration pass itself to make it easier for intercepting officers to get people through quickly.”

The configuration of roads along the Coolangatta-Tweed region was also problematic and added to time delays.

“We are also reviewing the locations and whether a different staffing model may assist in being able to get more people through at once,” Chief Supt Wheeler said.

“We are restricted, unfortunately, by the construction and dimensions of the roadways.”

Every vehicle with a NSW number plate, irrespective of what pass they display, will be intercepted and the driver and occupants questioned by police.

The focus will be on where they live, where they have socialised and what suburbs they have visited in the past 14 days.

The clampdown at border crossings comes after Queensland on Tuesday added the NSW cities of Campbelltown and Liverpool to the list of coronavirus hotspots.

“If you’re coming from a hotspot and you are a not a Queensland resident simply do not come… You will get turned around at the border,” Chief Supt Wheeler said.

Queensland reopened its borders on Friday after closing them on March 25

