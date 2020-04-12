More than $600,000 in Qld COVID-19 fines

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Queensland police have been patrolling the NSW border and the M1 amid tighter travel restrictions. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

More than $600,000 in Qld COVID-19 fines

By Darren Cartwright

April 12, 2020

2020-04-12 14:28:01

Queensland police have issued more than 460 fines for coronavirus-related transgressions, raking in more than half a million dollars for the state government.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll says the majority of people have been compliant, while officers have shown compassion before issuing a $1334 fine.

“However, we have issued over 400 penalty infringement notices,” Ms Carroll said on Saturday.

“Most people are doing the right thing but if there is blatant disregard, and there have been many examples of that, people will be issued with an infringement notice.”

In total 462 infringement notices have been issued, raising $616,308.

Police have also been patrolling the NSW border and vehicles travelling southbound on the M1 to the Gold Coast after tighter restrictions came into force overnight.

The new 14-day isolation period for Queenslanders means those returning to the state will require a new pass and exemptions to strict coronavirus regulations to get home.

Previous passes issued by the state government have been voided.

Queenslanders entering the state must have an amber or red pass, the latter indicating they are returning from one of the 13 COVID-19 hot spots declared by the state government.

Exemptions apply for freight and commercial vehicles.

“There has been a dramatic change and every individual must have a pass,” Ms Carroll said.

“If you have a red pass, as has happened to two people, you will be put into self-isolation.”

She said from her experience, having driven past the Gold Coast beachfront on Saturday morning, people were adhering to social distancing rules. 

Three beaches were closed on the Gold Coast, at Coolangatta, The Spit and Surfers Paradise, which were being policed both physically and through the use of drones.

“People are out there going for a swim or having that walk but we are not seeing people loitering, lingering or hanging around in groups,” she said 

The Gold Coast District Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said they had intercepted 200 vehicles heading south on the M1.

“We have been very targeted with our interceptions … and we have had to turn 11 vehicles around containing 19 people. They had no reason to be travelling to the Gold Coast,” Mr Wheeler said.

“No infringement notices have been issued.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Vic premier feels AFL still months away

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says the resumption of AFL is a matter for the sport's governing body but he fears there could be months before play restarts.

rugby league

NRL wait on interstate return rules

The NRL is waiting to see what conditions it will have to comply with in other states after a letter from the NSW police commissioner green-lit its return.

rugby union

Horan's way forward for Australian rugby

Rugby Australia is hopeful of reaching an agreement with the players' association following talks with RUPA amid the coronavirus-enforced suspension of play.

rugby league

NSW Government letter outlines NRL return

A NSW Government letter shows the NRL can return despite coronavirus restrictions provided it meets a number of safe workplace requirements.

Australian rules football

Hawks chief doubts AFL will use team hubs

Quarantine hubs are unlikely to be the AFL's answer to restarting the premiership season, according to Hawthorn chief executive Justin Reeves.

news

health

Free kindy for 22,000 Queensland children

Free access to community kindergartens till the end of June is being offered in Queensland and the premier says a call about schools will be made on Tuesday.

sport

Australian rules football

Vic premier feels AFL still months away

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says the resumption of AFL is a matter for the sport's governing body but he fears there could be months before play restarts.

world

politics

Assange fathered two children in embassy

A lawyer for Julian Assange is pleading for his release from a UK jail and revealed they are in a relationship and have two young children together.