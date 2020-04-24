More US states make plans to reopen

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A man wears a face covering resembling the US flag in New York during the coronavirus lockdown. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

More US states make plans to reopen

By Rich McKay and Brendan O'Brien

April 24, 2020

2020-04-24 10:28:12

More states in the US have signalled readiness to reopen their economies in hopes the worst of the coronavirus pandemic has passed, but California’s governor is holding firm on stay-at-home orders and business closures.

The patchwork of still-evolving orders across the 50 states meant some Americans were still confined indefinitely to their homes, unable to work, while others began to venture out for the first time in weeks.

“I wish I could prescribe a specific date to say that we can turn on that light switch and go back to normalcy,” California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, said in his daily remarks to the nation’s most-populous state.

The governor said that among the steps health officials would need to take before 40 million Californians could return to jobs, schools and stores would be ramping up testing for the virus to 25,000 patients a day.

Newsom said President Donald Trump had committed to sending 100,000 testing swabs next week and 250,000 the following week.

Health officials in Santa Clara County, California, said on Wednesday the virus appeared to have circulated there in January, weeks earlier than thought, and early deaths were likely mistaken for the flu.

Nationwide, US deaths totalled 47,050 on Wednesday, up about 1800, with some states yet to report. The US has the world’s largest number of cases at over 830,000.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who has faced criticism from conservative activists over her strict stay-at-home policies, said she would announce more details on Friday on her planned reopening of the state’s economy.

Ohio officials said they would soon disclose their plans as well and governors of Midwest states have said they were working together to sketch out a plan for lifting the restrictions.

In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said he would announce in detail next week preparations to reopen as many businesses as possible in the first week of May.

Georgia, South Carolina and several other Southern states have already begun reopening their economies, facing criticism from some health experts who warn that doing so too quickly could trigger a new surge in cases of COVID-19.

Trump said, however, that Georgia’s plan to open businesses such as barber shops, nail salons and bowling alleys this week was too soon “and I told the governor that,” he told a White House briefing.

According to a model maintained by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, which is used by the White House, South Carolina and Georgia should not open until June 5 and June 19, respectively.

The restrictions have battered the U.S. economy, with mandatory business closures leaving millions of Americans unemployed.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, said his state had 474 COVID-19 deaths in the past day, its lowest since April 1, and was showing more signs that the worst was over, including a drop in hospitalisations.

But Cuomo warned of a potential “second wave” if restrictions were relaxed irresponsibly.

“This is no time to act stupidly,” said Cuomo, whose state has been the U.S. epicentre of the pandemic. “More people are going to die if we are not smart.”

“We make a bad move, it’s going to set us back,” Cuomo said.

Latest sport

rugby union

Hunt begins for Castle's replacement at RA

Rugby Australia has joined the NRL in the hunt for a new boss after Raelene Castle resigned after losing the support of the board.

Australian rules football

Dockers coach behind Victorian AFL hub

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir thinks Victoria is better placed than any other state to host a hub if the AFL season resumes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

rugby league

NRL season length decided Friday: V'landys

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys says the NRL competition will resume on May 28 and the length of the season will be determined by the end of Friday.

basketball

Basketball taskforce to tackle shutdown

A group featuring some of Australia's leading business people, headed by NBL owner Larry Kestelman, has been formed to pilot basketball's coronavirus recovery.

rugby union

RA committee working toward July comp

Rugby Australia has set up a working committee to restart play in early July, while chief executive Raelene Castle remains in the crosshairs of former players.

news

crime, law and justice

Porsche driver faces court after cop crash

The man accused of fleeing a Melbourne crash scene told one of four dying police officers that he'd just "wanted to go home and have sushi", a court has heard.

sport

rugby union

Hunt begins for Castle's replacement at RA

Rugby Australia has joined the NRL in the hunt for a new boss after Raelene Castle resigned after losing the support of the board.

world

migration

Trump temporarily limits US immigration

An executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak has been signed by President Donald Trump.