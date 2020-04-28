More US states to reopen amid job shortage

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
New York is under lockdown until mid-May but other US states have begun relaxing coronavirus curbs. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

More US states to reopen amid job shortage

By Nick Brown and Brendan O'Brien

April 28, 2020

2020-04-28 06:09:14

Another wave of US states are poised to lift coronavirus restrictions this week against the warnings of many public health experts.

Their preparations come as the White House predicts this month’s jobless rate will hit 16 per cent or higher.

Health experts say increased human interaction could spark a new wave of cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the highly contagious virus that has already killed more than 54,300 Americans.

Colorado, Mississippi, Minnesota, Montana and Tennessee will join other states beginning an experiment to reopen economies without the testing and contact-tracing infrastructure that health experts say is needed to prevent a resurgence of infections.

Georgia, Oklahoma, Alaska and South Carolina have already taken steps to restart their economies following a month of government-ordered lockdowns.

Those unprecedented restrictions resulted in a record 26.5 million Americans filing for unemployment benefits since mid-March. 

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office predicted on Friday the economy would contract at nearly a 40 per cent annual rate in the second quarter. 

Even next year, the CBO forecast the unemployment rate averaging above 10 per cent.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett told reporters the US jobless rate would likely hit 16 per cent or more in April.

“I think the next couple of months are going to look terrible,” Hassett said on Sunday. 

“You’re going to see numbers as bad as anything we’ve ever seen before.”

Against a backdrop of scattered protests across the country calling for stay-at-home orders to be lifted, US cases topped 940,000 on Sunday after posting a record one-day increase on Friday.

New York and other states have extended restrictions to mid-May. 

New York reported 367 new deaths on Sunday, its lowest increase since March 30. 

Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo said construction and manufacturing would be the first businesses to reopen and could restart after May 15 in the upstate region with certain precautions and if cases continue to decline.

Other states, mainly those with Republican governors, have taken a more aggressive approach.

Tennessee said it will allow restaurants to reopen on Monday. Mississippi’s stay-at-home order expires the same day.

Montana, which reported three new cases on Sunday, is allowing businesses to reopen on Monday if they limit capacity and practice social distancing.

Minnesota will let some businesses restart on Monday, allowing 80,000 to 100,000 people in industrial, manufacturing and office jobs to go back to work.

In Colorado, Democratic Governor Jared Polis has given the green light for retail kerbside pick-up to begin on Monday. 

Hair salons, barber shops and tattoo parlours can open on Friday, with retail stores, restaurants and movie theatres to follow.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Victoria govt unlikely to fund AFL hub

Victorian sports minister Martin Pakula believes there is no need for the state to use government money to help the AFL set-up a quarantine hub in Melbourne.

rugby union

Rebels will be ready for rugby re-start

While talks continue at Rugby Australia, Rebels coach Dave Wessels says his team will need three weeks to be ready as soon as they get the green light.

Australian rules football

Coaches wary of AFL hub health challenges

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten is wary of the mental health challenges that could arise in AFL quarantine hubs and the impact on players' families.

rugby league

Police fine repentant Mitchell, Addo-Carr

Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr have been fined by police with an investigation launched into an alleged firearms breach and the NRL looking at the matter.

soccer

Viduka among Australian soccer think tank

Mark Viduka is on a newly-formed 11-member panel charged with forming ideas about Australia's soccer future.

news

health

Doctors give confidence but no complacency

The Chief Medical Officer says even if restrictions are eased we need to change the way we interact permanently as the nation's COVID death toll rises to 84.

sport

Australian rules football

Victoria govt unlikely to fund AFL hub

Victorian sports minister Martin Pakula believes there is no need for the state to use government money to help the AFL set-up a quarantine hub in Melbourne.

world

virus diseases

WHO chief says pandemic 'far from over'

The spread of COVID-19 is disrupting immunisation programmes for children in many countries, the World Health Organisation says.