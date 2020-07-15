More Victorians in hospital as cases rise

VICTORIA’S LATEST COVID-19 NUMBERS

AS OF JULY 14:

* 270 new cases, the ninth day in a row of triple-digit increase

* 4224 cases in total across Victoria

* 1803 active

* 85 patients in hospital, 26 in intensive care with 21 on ventilators

* 28 cases connected to known outbreaks

* 242 under investigation

* 1,170,352 tests done since testing began

THE NEW CASES INCLUDE:

* 28 cases linked to Menarock Life aged care facility in Essendon, making it the biggest aged care cluster of coronavirus in Victoria

* 147 cases linked to the Al-Taqwa College outbreak

* 14 linked to Brunswick Private Hospital

* 14 linked to Somerville Retail Services

* 11 cases linked to the LaManna supermarket outbreak in Essendon

AGED CARE:

* About 80 cases are connected to aged care facilities across Melbourne including staff and residents

LOGISTICS:

* Paramedics and 1000 additional Australian Defence Force personnel will help Victoria’s public health team contain the outbreak

* Staff from Qantas, Jetstar, Telstra and Medibank will also help with contact tracing