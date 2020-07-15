More Victorians in hospital as cases rise

VICTORIA’S LATEST COVID-19 NUMBERS
AS OF JULY 14:
* 270 new cases, the ninth day in a row of triple-digit increase
* 4224 cases in total across Victoria
* 1803 active
* 85 patients in hospital, 26 in intensive care with 21 on ventilators
* 28 cases connected to known outbreaks
* 242 under investigation
* 1,170,352 tests done since testing began
THE NEW CASES INCLUDE:
* 28 cases linked to Menarock Life aged care facility in Essendon, making it the biggest aged care cluster of coronavirus in Victoria
* 147 cases linked to the Al-Taqwa College outbreak
* 14 linked to Brunswick Private Hospital
* 14 linked to Somerville Retail Services
* 11 cases linked to the LaManna supermarket outbreak in Essendon
AGED CARE:
* About 80 cases are connected to aged care facilities across Melbourne including staff and residents
LOGISTICS:
* Paramedics and 1000 additional Australian Defence Force personnel will help Victoria’s public health team contain the outbreak
* Staff from Qantas, Jetstar, Telstra and Medibank will also help with contact tracing