Helicopters in Tasmania virus crackdown

Police in Tasmania will use helicopters to monitor people’s movements as part of an Easter long weekend coronavirus crackdown.

Premier Peter Gutwein has warned residents not to leave their homes unnecessarily and says those who break the rules could face fines up to $16,800 or six months’ jail.

Patrols will be increased in the state’s northwest, where an outbreak of COVID-19 has hit two hospitals.

“To be frank, the gloves (have) come off. We are going to police this. The period of education is over,” Mr Gutwein said.

People have been told not to visit their shacks or holiday hotspots.

The tough restrictions are in place to protect older and more vulnerable regional communities from the virus, Mr Gutwein said.

“If you go to a shack and you don’t have a reasonable excuse to be there, you will be asked to leave,” he said.

“If you don’t, you will be summonsed and charged. Do not be surprised if you face the full front of the law over this weekend.”

It comes as state health authorities investigate a virus outbreak across two hospitals in Burnie.

Three more health staff from the North West Regional Hospital and North West Private Hospital tested positive on Thursday night, taking the total to 15 workers.

Twenty-six cases have been linked to the facilities, with a handful of patients also testing positive.

About 60 staff from the hospitals have been stood down to mitigate the outbreak and close contacts of cases are being traced.

Tasmania had recorded 111 cases of the virus as of Thursday night, with 48 of those people recovering.

Three elderly people, who were all passengers on the Ruby Princess cruise ship, have died from the virus in the state.

Visits to all hospitals and aged care homes are banned, bar some exemptions, including for end-of-life care.