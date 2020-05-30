Work from home will continue in Victoria

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victorians working from home due to the virus must continue to do so for at least another month. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Work from home will continue in Victoria

By Benita Kolovos

May 30, 2020

2020-05-30 19:58:01

Victorians who have been working from home must continue to do so for at least another month, as part of efforts to prevent a second wave of coronavirus. 

From Monday, the obligation for employers to keep their staff working from home will be included in the Chief Health Officer’s directions.  

Businesses will be subject to spot checks and could face fines of up to $9913 if they force staff back to the office. 

“Just to avoid any doubt we wanted to have the message as clear and as sharp as possible: if you have been working from home you must keep working from home,” Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters on Friday. 

The directive will be in place until at least until the end of June and is in contrast to advice in other states, where a staged return to workplaces is set to begin from June 1.

“If everyone tries to get back to office blocks and end their working from home arrangements we’ll simply have too many people in close contact that will spread the virus,” Mr Andrews said.

“That will cause enormous challenges and could potentially lead to a second wave. That’s what we’re trying to avoid.”

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the directive will apply to hundreds of thousands of people and will help to avoid congestion in workplaces, lower foot traffic and decrease the number of people on public transport.

“It’s a really powerful additional measure that can drive down transmission of this virus,” Professor Sutton said. 

About 15 per cent of the state’s public transport capacity could be used safely while maintaining social distancing. The current rate is about 18 per cent. 

It comes as Keilor Downs Secondary College, in Melbourne’s northwest, was closed for cleaning after a student tested positive to COVID-19.

“The student was probably infectious on-site on the 26th of this month and was notified yesterday,” Professor Sutton said, noting the student is associated with a family cluster announced on Thursday.

He said there is no evidence of a link between the student and a staff member who also tested positive last Friday, as the teacher had no exposure to the school site.

A St Albans Secondary College student and six students at Taylors Lakes Secondary College have been identified as close contacts of the infected student, who attended a VET class while infected.

Those students, as well as 78 other known contacts, will enter a 14-day self-isolation but their schools have not closed.

Professor Sutton said a mobile testing site will be established in Keilor Downs at the Keilor Community Hub on Old Calder Highway. 

“This student has acquired it from a broader family group, but how that family group acquired it is under investigation,” he said.

“It might indicate that there are some low levels of transmission in or around Keilor Downs.” 

There were seven new cases recorded in Victoria on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 1634. 

Three were discovered through routine testing, two were people in hotel quarantine after returning from overseas and two are still under investigation.

One previous case was removed from the tally because of a data issue. 

About 70 cases remain active. 

Latest sport

rugby league

Kyle Flanagan shattered by Xerri drug test

Sydney Roosters half Kyle Flanagan has revealed he was left shattered and shocked by news close friend Bronson Xerri had tested positive to banned substances.

rugby league

Tedesco helps get Roosters off the mark

A quicker game helped James Tedesco show off his best as the Sydney Roosters got their first win of the year with a 28-12 victory over South Sydney.

rugby league

Halves help Cowboys crush Titans 36-6

Scott Drinkwater and Jake Clifford have combined to help spark North Queensland's 36-6 NRL win over a hapless Gold Coast Titans on Friday night.

soccer

FFA boss says A-League hub will be in NSW

Dates and venues remain unknown but FFA chief executive James Johnson has revealed the A-League's isolation hub will be based in NSW.

rugby league

Morris yet to speak to Xerri after NRL ban

Cronulla coach John Morris is yet to hear from Bronson Xerri after the 19-year-old was provisionally suspended from the NRL for a positive sample.

news

politics

Rallies claim virus a 'scam' as rules ease

Anti-vaccination protesters have faced-off against the police, claiming the pandemic is a "scam'', as further COVID-19 restrictions were eased.

sport

rugby league

Kyle Flanagan shattered by Xerri drug test

Sydney Roosters half Kyle Flanagan has revealed he was left shattered and shocked by news close friend Bronson Xerri had tested positive to banned substances.

world

crime, law and justice

Ruszczyks distressed by Minneapolis death

Justine Ruszczyk's Australian family hoped Minneapolis police would change after the officer who shot her was convicted of murder.