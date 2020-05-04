Elderly woman dies from coronavirus in WA

An 83-year-old woman has died from coronavirus in Western Australia after contracting it from a close contact.

Premier Mark McGowan said the woman was the fifth WA resident to die from the virus.

The total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state is nine. Most were cruise ship passengers.

Mr McGowan also announced a fourth consecutive day of no new cases.

“This is extremely encouraging news,” he told reporters on Sunday.

Only 19 cases remain active after 523 recoveries.

Eight patients remain in hospital, with three of those in intensive care.

Having already increased the two-person indoor and outdoor gathering limit to 10, the state government will look to further ease restrictions in coming weeks.

Mr McGowan said he wasn’t sure what the state government would announce after the state emergency management committee meets on Monday, and two national cabinet meetings on Tuesday and Friday.

“Having our numbers stay low is incredibly important to us being able to free up some of the restrictions.

“We just want to be sure. The history of pandemics around the world is there is a second wave.”

He said that since March 27, police had attended nearly 10,000 locations to check for breaches under the emergency management act including people not complying with regional travel bans, arresting 10, issuing summonses to 14, slapping 50 with infringements and cautioning eight juveniles.

Five matters remain under investigation.

Mr McGowan said a Gingin man twice broke self-quarantine rules when police went to his home to issue a summons for the first breach and found he wasn’t there.

The man has been in custody since Friday after being denied bail and will next face court on May 11.

“My message today is this: we can’t afford to get comfortable, slacken off,” the premier said.

“Don’t be an idiot – we’re all in this together.

“Follow the health advice, follow the rules, keep social distancing and keep up the good personal hygiene.

“The more we do this, the sooner we can get back to normal.”