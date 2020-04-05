More young people severely ill with virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The World Health Organisation says younger people can still become severely ill from COVID-19. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

More young people severely ill with virus

By Luke Powell

April 5, 2020

2020-04-05 05:45:48

More younger people are falling severely ill with coronavirus, the World Health Organisation says, as the number of deaths passes 50,000 globally.

The international health body says individuals in their 30s, 40s and 50s are being admitted to intensive care with the disease and dying, despite having no underlying health issues.

However, experts said the majority of people who experience severe illness still tend to be older and with other health problems.

Executive director of WHO’s emergencies program Mike Ryan said one in six COVID-19 deaths in Korea were people under the age of 60.

And over the past six weeks in Italy, at least 10 to 15 per cent of people in intensive care units with the disease were under 50, he told a press conference in Geneva on Friday.

“It’s not that anything has changed,” Dr Ryan said. 

“It’s that we collectively have been living in a world where we have tried to convince ourselves that this disease is mild and more severe in older people.

“But I think the evidence has been there all along,” he said.

“There is a spectrum of severity.”

WHO’s COVID-19 technical lead Dr Maria Van Kerkhove said there were still many unknowns about why young people were dying.

“We are seeing more and more younger individuals who are experiencing severe disease,” she said.

“I should say, overall, most of the people who are experiencing severe disease and ending up in ICU are people of older age, and are people who have underlying conditions.

“But what we are seeing in some countries, individuals who are in their 30s, 40s and 50s who are in ICUs and have died.”

She said the WHO needs to better understand why young people are dying from the infection, adding “there are still many unknowns at this present time”.

The International Monetary Fund’s managing director told the press conference the world’s economy had come to a standstill due to the pandemic.

Kristalina Georgieva described the situation as “humanity’s darkest hour” and said the world was in a recession more severe than the 2008 financial crisis.

“This is a crisis like no other, never in the history of the IMF have we witnessed the world economy coming to a standstill,” she said.

“We are now in recession. It is way worse than the global financial crisis. It is a crisis that requires all of us to come together.”

There have now been more than one million confirmed cases of coronavirus across the world, the WHO said.

Latest sport

cricket

Langer supports behind-closed-doors games

Australia coach Justin Langer would support international cricket being played behind closed doors once the game resumes after coronavirus pandemic.

rugby union

Rugby Australia face Sunday showdown talks

The Rugby Union Players' Association has welcomed the release of financial data from Rugby Australia as Sunday talks loom regarding the coronavirus shutdown.

rugby union

Farr-Jones' sorry take on Rugby Australia

Wallabies legend Nick Farr-Jones has painted a bleak picture for the code in Australia after years of "atrocious" management by the governing body.

rugby league

V'landys confident of June 1 NRL return

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'landys says decreasing coronavirus infection rates has him feeling confident of a June 1 NRL return.

soccer

A-League clubs, PFA to meet over pay

The A-League clubs and football's players' union will meet in a bid to resolve their stand-off over player pay during the league's suspension.

news

virus diseases

NSW govt defends handling of Ruby Princess

Twelve people have been fined for flouting self-isolation rules while pressure mounts on the NSW health minister over his handling of the Ruby Princess scandal.

sport

cricket

Langer supports behind-closed-doors games

Australia coach Justin Langer would support international cricket being played behind closed doors once the game resumes after coronavirus pandemic.

world

virus diseases

NY in 'race against time' as US cases rise

New York's mayor is warning that the city desperately needs more medical personnel, supplies and hospital beds as its COVID-19 death toll nears 3000.