Morris yet to speak to Xerri after NRL ban

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Cronulla coach John Morris hasn't spoken to Bronson Xerri (pic) since his NRL-enforced drug ban. Image by (AAP Image/Joel Carrett)

rugby league

Morris yet to speak to Xerri after NRL ban

By Pamela Whaley

May 29, 2020

2020-05-29 15:59:26

Cronulla coach John Morris is yet to speak to suspended star Bronson Xerri but says it is ‘mindblowing’ young players can find themselves under ASADA investigation.

The rising Sharks star has been provisionally suspended by the NRL under the code’s anti-doping laws for returning a positive sample for a range of banned substances from a test in November.

It’s understood it could take three weeks to have his ‘B’ sample analysed, and if positive, he is facing a four-year ban from all World Anti-Doping Agency compliant sports.

On Friday Morris said he and several players have reached out to Xerri to offer support as the club is deeply concerned for his welfare.

However, the 19-year-old is yet to get in contact beyond a brief statement he released through management on Wednesday.

Morris, who has done significant work through Cronulla’s junior system and has worked with Xerri since he first came to the club at 14, says he feels ‘sick in the stomach’ over his positive sample.

“You spend so much time with them, in fact they spend as much time here at Shark Park as they do with their family at times, so we have that bond with them,” Morris said.

“You love them like they’re a part of your family.

“It’s really harmful and really hurtful to know that he’s in this situation, and I’m not suggesting what he’s done or how he’s come to have a positive test – there’s still so much information to come to hand.

“But we’re all really upset for him that he’s in this situation and we know there’s going to be a fight on his hands and a journey ahead of him.”

Considered a future rep player, Xerri made his NRL debut in 2019 and was known as a star in the making at a young age.

Morris reiterated the depth of education junior players receive as they come through the NRL and NSWRL systems, leaving no room for interpretation.

He said he has never had any suspicions young players were doping but this incident is a stark reminder that it can happen.

“We certainly do everything we can within our club to provide all the education to the players, our compliance to the anti-doping code and we’ve got our own supplements policy,” he said.

“The education players get is second to none. It’s just mind-blowing that young players can find themselves in this situation. 

“We still need to let him tell his story and defend himself, there’s a lot more to play out there.”

Morris became aware of Xerri’s positive sample at around 12.30pm on Tuesday, hours before naming his team to play Wests Tigers on Saturday.

While there is a legal process for Xerri, Morris said he would like to sit down with him to get an explanation as to how this has happened.

“That’s what we all want to know but I understand there’s a formal investigation in place and I that’s up to the NRL integrity unit and ASADA to carry out, I certainly won’t be trying to intervene in this process,” he said.

“There’s obviously lawyers involved as well so it’s going to be quite full on for Bronson to go through so I’ll allow that to play out.

“I’d love to reach out and have a chat with him and put my arm around him and offer support, we’ve tried to do that and the players have tried to do that, but I think we can all appreciate that it’s a very traumatic time for him.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Morris yet to speak to Xerri after NRL ban

Cronulla coach John Morris is yet to hear from Bronson Xerri after the 19-year-old was provisionally suspended from the NRL for a positive sample.

cricket

Australia call for T20 World Cup delay

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts says the organisation faces losing $80 million in funds this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

NRL enjoys biggest ratings in six years

A combined national audience of more than 1.3 million on Thursday watched the NRL become the first Australian sport to emerge out of the COVID-19 lockdown.

rugby league

Eels flog Broncos as NRL returns to field

Parramatta have maintained their perfect start as the 2020 NRL season resumed with a comprehensive 34-6 win over Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

rugby league

New NRL TV broadcast deal confirmed

A revised broadcast deal for the NRL has been signed off by the Nine Network and Foxtel just hours before the resumption of the 2020 season.

news

politics

COAG is dead, long live national cabinet

The Council of Australian Governments has been axed in favour of reform being driven by monthly national cabinet meetings.

sport

cricket

Australia call for T20 World Cup delay

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts says the organisation faces losing $80 million in funds this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

world

politics

No UK police action against PM's adviser

UK police will take no further action, finding the prime minister's adviser Dominic Cummings had breached coronavirus rules but that it had been minor.