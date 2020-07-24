Morrison and Macron discuss coronavirus

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has discussed the COVID-19 pandemic situation during a phone briefing with Emmanuel Macron, the French president’s office says, as leaders around the world prepare for a possible new wave of the virus.

“The President of the Republic and the Prime Minister of Australia shared their analyses on the evolution of the COVID-19 epidemic in the world and on measures being taken to prevent its resurgence,” a statement from the French presidency said on Thursday.

Australia’s second most populous state of Victoria reported on Thursday five deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and the third-highest daily rise in coronavirus cases.

Melbourne, the state’s largest city, has also seen a flare-up in infections in recent weeks, prompting the government to enforce a six-week partial lockdown and make face masks mandatory for its residents or risk a $A200 fine.

France has the sixth-highest coronavirus death toll in the world.