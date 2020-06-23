Morrison, Ardern vow support for WWC bid

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern are united on a joint Australia/New Zealand Women's World Cup bid. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

soccer

Morrison, Ardern vow support for WWC bid

By Anna Harrington

June 23, 2020

2020-06-23 14:17:41

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern have written a joint letter to the FIFA Council pledging support for the trans-Tasman bid to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Australia and New Zealand are now red-hot favourites to win the rights to the tournament after rivals Japan pulled out of contention and pledged their support for the joint bid on Monday night, leaving Colombia as the only other candidate.

The FIFA Council will make its decision on the host in an online meeting and open vote on Thursday, June 25, with an announcement expected in the early hours of Friday, Australian time.

“An Australia-New Zealand FIFA Women’s World Cup would embody our passion for women’s football and proud commitment to equality and fairness, creating a profound and enduring legacy for the future of women’s football within the region and beyond,” Morrison and Ardern said in the letter.

“We would host a tournament FIFA can be proud of in every way possible: technical excellence, record-breaking crowds, commercial certainty and a warm embrace from our 200 different cultures.

“Football is the game that connects us all. We sincerely hope that an Australia-New Zealand FIFA Women’s World Cup will bring us all together again in 2023, when we can all celebrate humanity, community and unity through football.”

Last week Australia and New Zealand received the highest score in FIFA’s technical evaluation of the three bids, receiving 4.1 of a possible five votes, with Japan (3.9) and Colombia (2.8) trailing.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Bombers get good news after COVID-19 tests

James Stewart is the only Essendon player who will have to go into quarantine along with his AFL teammate Conor McKenna.

soccer

Morrison, Ardern vow support for WWC bid

Before FIFA's decision on the 2023 Women's World Cup host, Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern have pledged their support for the Australia-New Zealand bid.

rugby league

Storm scramble to sort enforced NRL move

Melbourne players are quickly making arrangements for their NRL move interstate, unsure on when they will be able to return to their families in Victoria.

sport

Coronavirus' tight grip on world sport

Sports across the world which have rushed back into action are now grappling with positive coronavirus tests.

Australian rules football

Bombers get good news after COVID-19 tests

James Stewart is the only Essendon player who will have to go into quarantine along with his AFL teammate Conor McKenna.

news

health

Thousands tested as Vic COVID cases surge

Victorians are waiting up to four hours to be tested for coronavirus as the state marks a week of double-digit growth in COVID-19 case numbers.

sport

Australian rules football

Bombers get good news after COVID-19 tests

James Stewart is the only Essendon player who will have to go into quarantine along with his AFL teammate Conor McKenna.

world

virus diseases

WHO warns not to 'politicise' pandemic

The lack of global leadership and unity to fight the coronavirus is a bigger threat than the outbreak itself, the head of the World Health Organisation warns.