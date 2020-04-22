Discover Australian Associated Press

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has backed an international inquiry into the origins of COVID-19. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Morrison backs inquiry into virus origins

By AAP

April 22, 2020

2020-04-22 14:17:45

Scott Morrison has backed the need for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus.

The prime minister said all countries should cooperate with any inquiry.

“It’s important the (World Health Organisation) acts and all parties that are part of the WHO, act with great transparency,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“I think this is important regardless of where a virus may break out – if it happened in Australia, if it happened in China, if it happened in parts of Africa or the Pacific or the Middle East or wherever it would happen to be.”

China has rejected the calls for an examination of the disease’s origins in its Wuhan region, saying Australia is dancing to the tune of others.

