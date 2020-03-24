Morrison government’s coronavirus bills

WHAT IS IN THE CORONAVIRUS PACKAGE?
FOR BUSINESS
* Expanded instant asset write off from March 12 to June 30, rising from $30,000 to $150,000 and available to businesses with an annual turnover between $10 million to $500 million
* Businesses with a turnover of less than $500 million can deduct an extra 50 per cent of asset costs in depreciation
* $25.2 billion over four years for individual $100,000 tax-free payments for businesses turning over up to $50 million a year
* The minimum payment for business will be $20,000
* The amount will be 100 per cent of tax withheld to the ATO on employees’ wages.
* $100 million to the Australian Business Growth Fund
* Temporary relief for businesses from certain obligations under the Corporations Act
* Minimum amount of debt owed before bankruptcy proceedings begin will temporarily be boosted to $20,000 instead of $5000.
* Lending guarantees to banks that small and medium enterprises have taken loans with.
INDIVIDUALS
* $750 for recipients of welfare and veterans’ income support, farm household allowance, family tax benefit, and holders of the pensioner concession card, commonwealth seniors health card or commonwealth gold card
* A second $750 payment for all of the above, other than those on farm household allowance. It won’t be given to people who receive the coronavirus supplement payment.
* From April 27, $550 fortnightly boost to jobseeker or youth allowance recipients, and to parenting payment, special benefit and farm household allowance
* Initially for six months and it’s exempt from the assets test, liquid assets test and waiting period.
ACCESSING SUPER
* Up to $10,000 from superannuation on compassionate grounds, which can be done in two releases.
* Minimum drawdown rates for pensioners cut in half.
APPRENTICES AND TRAINEES
* Small businesses with fewer than 20 employees will get up to $7000 each quarter for apprentices as a wage subsidy, equal to half the apprentice or trainee’s wage from January 1 to September 30.
AVIATION
* Waiver of aviation fuel excise.
* Rebate for domestic security screening
CHILDCARE
* Extra absence days to offset days taken off because of coronavirus
MEDICARE
* Low income thresholds for individuals and families in line with CPI
AGED CARE
* $444.6 million for a “retention bonus” to ensure the continuity of the workforce in residential and home care, and funding for facilities.
OTHER
* A $1 billion tourism and trade fund for communities hurt by coronavirus flow-on effects
* $15 billion fund to help smaller lenders
* Intergenerational report delayed until mid-2021.