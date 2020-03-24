Discover Australian Associated Press

Small businesses with fewer than 20 employees will get up to $7000 each quarter for apprentices. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Morrison government’s coronavirus bills

By Rebecca Gredley

March 24, 2020

2020-03-24 15:37:01

WHAT IS IN THE CORONAVIRUS PACKAGE?

FOR BUSINESS

* Expanded instant asset write off from March 12 to June 30, rising from $30,000 to $150,000 and available to businesses with an annual turnover between $10 million to $500 million

* Businesses with a turnover of less than $500 million can deduct an extra 50 per cent of asset costs in depreciation

* $25.2 billion over four years for individual $100,000 tax-free payments for businesses turning over up to $50 million a year

* The minimum payment for business will be $20,000

* The amount will be 100 per cent of tax withheld to the ATO on employees’ wages.

* $100 million to the Australian Business Growth Fund

* Temporary relief for businesses from certain obligations under the Corporations Act

* Minimum amount of debt owed before bankruptcy proceedings begin will temporarily be boosted to $20,000 instead of $5000.

* Lending guarantees to banks that small and medium enterprises have taken loans with.

INDIVIDUALS

* $750 for recipients of welfare and veterans’ income support, farm household allowance, family tax benefit, and holders of the pensioner concession card, commonwealth seniors health card or commonwealth gold card

* A second $750 payment for all of the above, other than those on farm household allowance. It won’t be given to people who receive the coronavirus supplement payment.

* From April 27, $550 fortnightly boost to jobseeker or youth allowance recipients, and to parenting payment, special benefit and farm household allowance

* Initially for six months and it’s exempt from the assets test, liquid assets test and waiting period.

ACCESSING SUPER

* Up to $10,000 from superannuation on compassionate grounds, which can be done in two releases.

* Minimum drawdown rates for pensioners cut in half.

APPRENTICES AND TRAINEES

* Small businesses with fewer than 20 employees will get up to $7000 each quarter for apprentices as a wage subsidy, equal to half the apprentice or trainee’s wage from January 1 to September 30.

AVIATION

* Waiver of aviation fuel excise.

* Rebate for domestic security screening

CHILDCARE

* Extra absence days to offset days taken off because of coronavirus

MEDICARE

* Low income thresholds for individuals and families in line with CPI 

AGED CARE

* $444.6 million for a “retention bonus” to ensure the continuity of the workforce in residential and home care, and funding for facilities. 

OTHER

* A $1 billion tourism and trade fund for communities hurt by coronavirus flow-on effects

* $15 billion fund to help smaller lenders

* Intergenerational report delayed until mid-2021.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL sets September 1 as latest 2020 start

The NRL has designed scenarios for its 2020 season to resume as late as September 1, clubs were told on Tuesday morning.

Australian rules football

Don't 'screw' the AFL players: McGuire

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire says it is crucial the AFL and its players strike a balance in pay negotiations amid the game's financial crisis.

swimming

Olympic swimmers told to delay decisions

Swimming Australia's head coach Jacco Verhaeren says athletes must let their emotions settle before deciding their Olympic futures.

soccer

Tough decisions loom as A-League halts

FFA chief executive James Johnson says the national body faces "tough decisions" after the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of the A-League.

Summer Olympics

Signs point to Olympics shift to 2021

The 2020 Olympic Games in Japan will be postponed by one year because of coronavirus, according to IOC member Dick Pound.

news

health

WA will ban regional travel amid COVID-19

The West Australian premier has flagged shutting down beaches and banning regional travel as long queues form at the South Australian border.

sport

rugby league

world

virus diseases

People in UK ordered to stay home

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a televised address to the nation has ordered people to stay at home to curb the spread of the coronavirus.