Prime Minister Scott Morrison says everyone has a role to play in Australia overcoming the virus. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

politics

Morrison issues rallying cry over virus

By Finbar O'Mallon

March 12, 2020

2020-03-12 19:35:33

The prime minister has sought to assure Australians the government is taking action on coronavirus but says everyone has a role to play.

Scott Morrison addressed the nation on Thursday night, the first prime minister to do so since Julia Gillard laid out her government’s climate plan in 2011.

From Sydney, he detailed his government’s $22.9 billion economic stimulus package, dividing his government’s strategy into three goals.

“One, protect Australians’ health; two, secure Australians’ jobs and livelihoods; and three, set Australia up to bounce back stronger when the crisis is over,” he said.

The words “bounce back” were a prominent theme in Mr Morrison’s speech as spruiked the government’s economic performance.

“Once the virus has run its course, we are making sure Australia can bounce back strongly,” Mr Morrison said.

The stimulus package includes cheques to welfare recipients and pensioners, wage subsidies for employers to keep apprentices employed and cash boosts to small businesses.

“We can take this action now because we have worked hard to bring the budget back into balance,” Mr Morrison said.

But he also sought to rally Australians, saying there were challenging months ahead as the world dealt with the fallout from the virus.

“Now I know, many Australians are anxious about this and we do still have a long way to go,” Mr Morrison said.

“We will get through this together, Australia. We all have a role to play.”

“I know we’ll all do our bit.”

politics

Australia to consider Europe travel ban

The government may suspend all travel to Europe in light of coronavirus, with actor Tom Hanks confirmed as one of Australia's 128 cases.

health

NSW virus 'first wave' may hit 20 per cent

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in NSW has passed 75 with health authorities warning a full outbreak could affect 1.6 million people in the state.

crime, law and justice

Pell's wait on High Court decision begins

After two full days of arguments, Australia's highest court has reserved its decision on granting disgraced Cardinal George Pell an appeal.

politics

Cash and tax breaks for virus-hit economy

The Morrison government is focusing on small and medium businesses with a $17.6 billion economic stimulus plan in the face of the coronavirus.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL players bracing for delayed season

AFL Players' Association president Patrick Dangerfield hopes round one will go ahead as planned but is bracing for it to be delayed or played in empty stadiums.

world

virus diseases

Trump suspends travel from Europe to US

The US will suspend all travel from Europe, excluding the UK, for 30 days amid the coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump says.