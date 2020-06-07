Discover Australian Associated Press

Scott Morrison continues to enjoy record high approval ratings. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Morrison keeps high approval ratings

By AAP

June 7, 2020

2020-06-07 22:44:13

Prime Minister Scott Morrison continues to score record high approval ratings on the back of his government’s handling of the coronavirus and economic downturn, the latest Newspoll shows.

The poll conducted for The Australian shows the Coalition preserving its two-party-preferred lead over Labor.

It shows popular support for the Coalition dropping a point to 42 per cent while Labor’s primary vote also dropped a point to 34 per cent, delivering the Coalition an unchanged lead of 51-49 based on preferences.

In terms of approval ratings Mr Morrison’s satisfaction level remains unchanged at a record high of 66 per cent and his disapproval level has fallen a point to 29 per cent.

These are the highest prolonged numbers for a prime minister since the early days of Kevin Rudd’s first term in government.

Mr Morrison strengthened his position as preferred prime minister over Labor rival Anthony Albanese, retaining 56 per cent support against 26 per cent for Mr Albanese who dropped three points.

Keeping him just in net positive territory, the Labor leader’s approval rating fell three points to 41 per cent against a one-point lift in dissatisfaction to 38 per cent.

The Greens rose two points to a primary vote of 12 per cent while Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party lifted a point to 4 per cent.

The Newspoll was conducted between June 3 and June 6, based on 1512 online interviews of voters. It has a 2.5 per cent margin of error.

