PM Scott Morrison has ruled out raising taxes to help the economy recover from COVID-19. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Morrison rules out coronavirus repair levy

By Daniel McCulloch

April 18, 2020

2020-04-18 11:40:46

Scott Morrison has ruled out introducing a coronavirus levy to help repair the national budget after the pandemic.

The prime minister has also talked down the prospect of new or increased taxes to get the economy humming again.

“Increasing taxes doesn’t always grow the economy,” he told 3AW radio on Friday.

Mr Morrison said the Australian economy was taking its biggest hit since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

He described the global financial crisis as an entree compared to COVID-19.

“This thing is going to hit us like a truck,” the prime minister said.

“We need to ensure that on the other side of that, and through it, we are doing everything we can to ensure the recovery is as strong as possible.”

Mr Morrison has spoken of needing to turn economic policy settings on their head to recover from the pandemic.

Treasury and the Reserve Bank have warned the policy mix will need a major overhaul if the Australian economy is going to grow once the crisis subsides.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said the economy was already struggling before the coronavirus and bushfires over summer.

He is open to revisiting legislated income tax cuts that have not yet taken effect, but is concerned the coalition could pursue industrial relations reforms to dig Australia out of debt.

“What we don’t want when we get through this crisis is for the government to just return to its old ideological position of attacking the rights of working people,” Mr Albanese told reporters in Sydney.

“If the government’s response post this crisis is to further undermine our unions and to attack wages and conditions of working people, then that will not help the recovery, it will not help growth.”

Latest sport

cricket

April 30 deadline looms for CA, cricketers

Cricket Australia has stood down 80 per cent of its staff because of COVID-19 and must now shift attention to players, with an April 30 deadline looming large.

Australian rules football

Crow Tyson Stengle caught drink-driving

Adelaide forward Tyson Stengle faces penalties from the Crows and South Australia police after being caught drink-driving in an unregistered car.

crime, law and justice

Dogs star to face drink driving charges

Western Bulldogs vice-captain Lachie Hunter is expected to face drink driving and traffic charges over collisions with parked cars in Melbourne.

Australian rules football

Virus hubs not remote islands: AFL boss

AFL chief Gillon McLachlan has moved to dispel negative connotations attached to proposed quarantine hubs.

Australian rules football

Bulldog Hunter faces drink driving charges

Western Bulldogs vice-captain Lachie Hunter is set to face drink driving and traffic charges over crashes with parked cars in Melbourne.

news

health

NSW coronavirus death toll rises by two

Two more people have died, taking NSW's coronavirus death toll to 28, health minister Brad Hazzard has announced.

sport

cricket

world

virus diseases

Global coronavirus death toll hits 150,000

The global coronavirus death toll has reached at least 150,000 amid doubts about official data from countries such as China, Italy, Spain, the UK and the US.