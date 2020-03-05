Discover Australian Associated Press

Scott Morrison says health authorities have prepared for the COVID-19 outbreak. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Morrison urges Australians not to panic

By AAP

March 5, 2020

2020-03-05 06:44:53

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is urging Australians not to panic as the global coronavirus outbreak develops.

“People should have a lot of confidence in the very strong health system we have in Australia,” he said on Tuesday. 

He said some 10,000 people around the country had been tested and there are currently 38 cases. Twenty-one of those have been cleared of the virus.

“We are managing this at present, but we’re not complacent about it and we’re working very hard to stay ahead of it.”

He said a lot of work had been done to ensure Australia was able to cope with the COVID-19 outbreak, and urged people to go about their normal lives but to exercise common sense.

“They don’t have to, not turn up to the footy, or go out for a Chinese meal or any of these things,” he told A Current Affair on Tuesday.

Australia is considering travel bans for South Korea and Italy where coronavirus outbreaks have taken hold.

Mr Morrison on Tuesday asked for a reassessment of travel and border control arrangements for higher risk groups in those countries.

The prime minister has also consulted with supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths, with the fallout affecting global supply chains and consumer behaviour.

He said Kimberly-Clark, which manufactures toilet paper, was opening up their manufacturing lines in South Australia to deal with the shortages. 

Mr Morrison said Treasury was working with other government agencies to come up with a plan to boost the economy.

“It will be a targeted plan. It will be a measured plan. It will be a scalable plan,” he said.

“It will be targeted on the real diagnosis of the economic issue we are looking to confront here.”

Biosecurity control orders can direct Australians suspected of carrying the coronavirus to remain in lockdown.

Human health “response zones” can also be declared, banning people from attending places of mass gatherings like schools and shopping centres.

James Kwan, 78, the first Australian to die from the virus. His wife is also infected and she remains in hospital.

Travel bans remain in place for foreign nationals arriving from Iran and China but the government has indicated further travel bans are unlikely to have any effect on the spread of the disease.

Globally there have been more than 88,500 infections and more than 3000 deaths spanning 67 countries and regions.

