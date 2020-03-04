Panic over toilet paper not best response

Panic-buying toilet paper is not the best answer to fear about the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Australia’s chief medical officer wants people to know.

And Prime Minister Scott Morrison is urging Australians not to panic.

Of 10,000 people across the country to have been tested for the virus, there are 38 confirmed cases, with 21 now cleared.

But Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said most of the cases in Australia were in people who had come from other affected countries and there was only “limited community transmission”.

“We are trying to reassure people that removing all of the lavatory paper from the shelves of supermarkets probably isn’t a proportionate or sensible thing to do at this time,” he told a Senate hearing on Wednesday.

“We are a well-prepared health system but even the best-prepared health systems can face a challenge if you have large outbreaks.”

The prime minister is urging people to go about their normal lives but use common sense.

“They don’t have to not turn up to the footy, or go out for a Chinese meal or any of these things,” he told Nine.

Mr Morrison is expected to announce an economic stimulus package within days, as the virus wreaks havoc on Australian trade, supply chains and businesses across the country.

“What we need to do is ensure that with the fiscal response that we will provide and which I flagged last week, that we’d be delivering, that it is very targeted, that it’s very measured and it’s very scalable,” he told the ABC.

“We’ll be announcing those soon and we’ll be announcing the key areas we will be targeting at that time.”

Australia is considering travel bans for South Korea and Italy where coronavirus outbreaks have taken hold.

“Broad travel bans on many countries are unlikely to do more than slow the rate of importation, and they have a lot of other consequences and they’re hard to enforce,” Dr Murphy said.

He noted the bans only applied to people who weren’t Australian citizens or residents and said most cases of Australians who had been in Iran wouldn’t have been stopped by any travel ban.

“Iran seems to be a huge outbreak and it’s a matter of just reducing the burden on the Australian health system,” he said.

“I think everyone believes that the case numbers are very materially understated in Iran.”

Mr Morrison has asked for a reassessment of travel and border control arrangements for higher-risk groups in those countries.

There are reports one of the most recent people to have contracted coronavirus in Sydney worked in an aged care facility.

Dr Murphy said there were significant concerns about aged care, and health officials were holding a “large planning day” with the sector later this week.

Meanwhile, the prime minister has also consulted with supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths.

He said Kimberly-Clark, which manufactures toilet paper, was opening up its manufacturing lines in South Australia to deal with the shortages.

Biosecurity control orders can direct Australians suspected of carrying the coronavirus to remain in lockdown.

Human health “response zones” can also be declared, banning people from attending places of mass gatherings like schools and shopping centres.

James Kwan, 78, was the first Australian to die from the virus, while his wife was also infected and remains in hospital.

Globally there have been more than 90,000 infections and 3078 deaths spanning 67 countries and regions.