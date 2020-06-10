Discover Australian Associated Press

Moscow is ending a tight lockdown that has been in place for more than two months. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Moscow lockdown ends despite virus cases

By AAP

June 10, 2020

2020-06-10 19:27:44

Residents of Moscow have begun to resume their normal routines after a lockdown designed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus was lifted despite the Russian capital still reporting more than 1000 daily cases.

After two months, Moscow’s nearly 13 million residents are now free to go outside when they want, use public transport and travel across the city in their own vehicles without any restrictions or digital passes.

“We’re free now, you can walk around as long as you wear a mask,” said Pavel, a pensioner, who was doing some morning exercise without a mask.

“We’ll need to be careful, we will be careful.”

Sergei Sobyanin, Moscow’s mayor, announced the easing on Monday, saying the pandemic was receding in the city and that he would start rolling back restrictions on Tuesday, with others due to be removed later this month.

Anti-Kremlin critics have questioned the wisdom of Sobyanin’s decision, accusing him of rushing the lockdown lifting in order to pave the way for a Red Square military parade later this month and a July 1 nationwide vote that could extend President Vladimir Putin’s rule until 2036.

Sobyanin has said his decision was motivated purely by the fact that coronavirus numbers in the capital had steadily fallen in recent weeks, Muscovites’ responsible behaviour and by the fact the strain on the city’s health system has eased.

Most commuters were wearing masks on Moscow’s sprawling metro system on Tuesday, which was still less busy than it was before the outbreak.

Authorities said on Tuesday they had recorded 8595 new nationwide cases in the past 24 hours, pushing Russia’s tally to 485,253, the third highest in the world. The country has recorded 6142 deaths from the virus.

Moscow itself reported 1572 new virus cases on Tuesday.

