Moselmane: I’m not suspect in AFP probe

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NSW Labor MP Shaoquett Moselmane denies being the subject of a foreign interference investigation. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Moselmane: I’m not suspect in AFP probe

By Angelo Risso

June 29, 2020

2020-06-29 13:16:38

Embattled NSW Labor MP Shaoquett Moselmane has denied he is the suspect of an Australian Federal Police and ASIO investigation into foreign interference which culminated in searches at his south Sydney home and parliamentary office.

Mr Moselmane gave an impromptu statement on Monday suggesting the authorities’ investigation related to other individuals who may have sought to advance the goals of the Chinese government, but did not extend to him.

Mr Moselmane was last week suspended from NSW Labor and will no longer sit in the parliamentary caucus after Friday’s raid on his Rockdale home.

Federal authorities are yet to make allegations against any individuals in relation to the raids and are yet to disclose the nature of their concerns.

“The federal agents have a job to do and it is imperative that they do their job without state and federal political interference. I am under no illusion that this is a serious investigation, the first of its kind, precedents will be set,” Mr Moselmane told reporters.

“Sadly the political lynching has already commenced.”

Mr Moselmane stood down as assistant president of the NSW upper house in April after praising Chinese President Xi’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying Mr Xi had demonstrated “unswerving leadership” and decisiveness.

On Monday he stood by those views, saying they had been promulgated by the World Health Organisation and at one point by US President Donald Trump.

He emphasised his pro-Beijing views were sincerely held.

Mr Moselmane, who has been in NSW parliament since 2009 and was formerly Rockdale City Council mayor, is reported to have made repeated trips to China over the past decade, where he has met with Chinese Communist Party members.

He said on Monday that he made those trips for reasons of charity.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday told reporters foreign interference was a serious issue and required a swift response from federal law enforcement.

But he said the vetting of prospective members of Australian parliaments remained adequate.

“It’s very concerning there has been this investigation launched … into someone who has been a very long-standing and relatively senior person within the NSW ALP,” Mr Morrison said.

“This is an issue the federal government will not shy away from – it’s very important to our integrity as a country and our security as a nation.”

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Monday told reporters her government had previously raised concerns about Mr Moselmane with the NSW Labor party, but Opposition Leader Jodi McKay had not responded to them quickly enough.

Ms McKay last week said the raids on Mr Moselmane had come as a surprise.

Latest news

politics

Moselmane: I'm not suspect in AFP probe

NSW Labor MP Shaoquett Moselmane has fronted the media and denied wrongdoing after his home was raided by federal police and intelligence officials last week.

health

Morrison to talk lockdowns with Victorians

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the nasal swab test for coronavirus might be uncomfortable for returned travellers, but the alternative is longer quarantine.

virus diseases

Vic records highest peak since lockdown

There are 75 new COVID-19 cases in Victoria, with the total confirmed cases in the state almost at 2100.

crime, law and justice

PM slams 'reprehensible' redress holdouts

The federal government has warned 25 institutions they face losing funding and tax concessions if they refuse to join the national child abuse redress scheme.

epidemic and plague

Victoria's COVID-19 cases concerning: CMO

Victoria is stepping up measures to bring down the number of COVID-19 cases which reached 90 on the weekend, far more than any other place in Australia.

news

health

Morrison to talk lockdowns with Victorians

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the nasal swab test for coronavirus might be uncomfortable for returned travellers, but the alternative is longer quarantine.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL fixture chaos from Vic virus spike

The AFL has made changes to its round five schedule and more alterations loom amid fresh Queensland government coronavirus protocols.

world

epidemic and plague

Virus milestones amid fears worst to come

Governments fear worse pandemic news could be yet to come after the world surpassed 500,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths and 10 million confirmed cases.