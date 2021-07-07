Moses ready to use his voice as NSW No.7

Mitch Moses won’t have a problem ordering senior NSW players around as the Blues field their least experienced halves pairing in seven years.

Brad Fittler’s decision to partner Moses with Jack Wighton marks the first time NSW have opted for two first-time playmakers at State of Origin level since 2014.

Moses admitted he found himself looking at his Blues teammates in awe when he first arrived in their Kingscliff camp on Tuesday with the talent on show.

But on the field there is no questions over his ability to take charge as NSW hunt a series whitewash for the first time in 21 years.

Moses has always had a loud voice as part of his game, but admits he didn’t always communicate the best in his early days at Wests Tigers.

But as a far more mature player and genuine leader at Parramatta, the 26-year-old now welcomes the responsibility that comes with being the man in charge.

“It was probably the tone of voice and how I use it in that has changed,” Moses said.

“I’ve always been a pretty loud person and very dominant on the field with how I talk and it’s probably just how I deliver.

“Brad (Arthur) has helped me a lot with that.

“And Joey (Andrew Johns) has obviously helped me a fair bit with how I deliver getting the boys around the field.”

Moses’ maturity has dominated talk in the early days of the Blues camp.

The Eels star admitted he was shaking when he saw Fittler’s name pop up on his screen on Sunday morning, before telling him he was ready to deliver.

He also received applause from NSW legend and uncle Ben Elias, but says he is only filling the injured Nathan Cleary’s No.7 jersey for now.

It is clear he has moved on from Friday night’s heartbreak of missing a penalty goal on the siren to secure an upset win for the Eels.

He admits previously he would have dwelled on that for days, but not now.

And it is with that control he plans on guiding NSW around the park with his voice next Wednesday night.

“It’s how to get the best out of your players and how to deliver that,” Moses said.

“Certain situations obviously different and sometimes the game gets the better of you. It’s about in those situations how to handle yourself.”

Meanwhile both he and Wighton insist little will have to change from the Blues’ successful structure in Game III.

That will include giving Tom Trbojevic the freedom to roam and getting Latrell Mitchell early ball outside of Wighton.

“It would silly if it wasn’t (our tactic),” Wighton said.