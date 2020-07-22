‘Most critical’ time for NSW: premier

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Premier Gladys Berejiklian says there is no excuse for businesses to ignore COVID-19 safety rules. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

‘Most critical’ time for NSW: premier

By Dominica Sanda, Ashlea Witoslawski and Angelo Risso

July 22, 2020

2020-07-22 14:35:20

NSW is facing the most critical stage of the COVID-19 pandemic since the initial late-March lockdown as authorities attempt to contain the transmission from recent clusters.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian implored residents to avoid crowds and limit non-essential travel over the weekend and next few weeks, and said there is no excuse for businesses to ignoring COVID-19 safety rules.

“The next few weeks are the most critical in NSW since the lockdown earlier in March and April,” she told reporters on Wednesday.

“We are not out of the woods yet, quite the opposite … We have some level of anxiety regarding the extent of community transmission.”

Ms Berejiklian said businesses are also on notice as a new suite of COVID-19 measures come into place on Friday to ensure compliance with social distancing and other safety guidelines.

The premier noted the guidelines were previously not compulsory, but a lack of compliance made the government change its tune.

“Any business which doesn’t do the right thing will have the book thrown at them,” she said.

“There is so much at stake and so much on the line.”

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said residents needed to be extra cautious as authorities work to “mop up” the community transmission from recent weeks.

“What we’re attempting to do is put the fences up and contain it,” she told reporters.

Dr Chant noted that if someone who tests positive for COVID-19 has avoided crowds, limited their activities and ensures social distancing, the opportunity for them to spread the infection is lowered.

“In essence, that chain of transmission effectively gets blocked,” she said.

The state recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday including one in hotel quarantine, three linked to the Crossroads Hotel in Casula and 11 associated with the Thai Rock restaurant in Wetherill Park.

The total number of cases linked to the Crossroads Hotel cluster has now reached 53, while 37 cases are associated with the Thai Rock outbreak.

The new cases confirmed on Wednesday also include a case previously reported on Tuesday – a man in his 60s in the Port Stephens area who was infected by a visitor from Sydney.

Dr Chant said genomic sequencing has shown the strain circulating in NSW is similar to the one in Victoria, but experts did not believe that one person was the source of all the separate outbreaks.

It comes as tougher border restrictions come into force for people wanting to enter NSW from Victoria, including a border zone established along the Murray River.

The new restrictions began at midnight, with cross-border travel permitted solely for work, education, medical care, supplies or health services.

Transport Workers Union NSW secretary Richard Olsen said the cancellation of previous travel permits and the need to reapply had caused “confusion, anxiety and angst” in the transport industry on Tuesday.

“Drivers are already under pressure, with the squeeze on the transport industry as a critical service during this pandemic,” Mr Olsen said in a statement. 

“The NSW government must do better and allow for drivers to plan ahead so they can continue the provision of an essential critical service.”

Latest news

epidemic and plague

'Most critical' time for NSW: premier

NSW businesses have been warned they will be severely punished if they do not comply with compulsory COVID-19 safe guidelines from Friday.

health

Vic breaks record with 484 new virus cases

Victoria has recorded its highest daily COVID-19 figure, with 484 new cases, while two more deaths from the disease take the national toll to 128.

emergency incident

Fear over 'massive' cracks at WA gas plant

A union has raised safety concerns after an issue with pressurised propane kettles at the massive Gorgon gas project off Western Australia's northwest coast.

politics

Death toll rises as virus outbreak spikes

Two more people have died from coronavirus in Victoria amid another record day of new infections, as doctors call for a consistent approach to face masks.

health

Surfer COVID breach amid Vic second wave

Victoria Police have issued 61 fines to people found breaching lockdown rules, including a person who travelled more than 100km to go on a surfing trip.

news

health

Vic breaks record with 484 new virus cases

Victoria has recorded its highest daily COVID-19 figure, with 484 new cases, while two more deaths from the disease take the national toll to 128.

sport

rugby league

Eels welcome back star trio from injury

Parramatta halfback Mitchell Moses is on track to lead a host of NRL big-name returns for the Eels against the Wests Tigers.

world

disease

EU leaders reach deal on pandemic recovery

European Union leaders have agreed on a post-pandemic recovery package for the economy of the 27-nation bloc, offering 750 billion euros in grants and loans.