Most private hospital cover policies contain exclusions, the consumer watchdog has found. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Most private hospital cover has carve outs

By Finbar O'Mallon

March 3, 2020

2020-03-03 19:01:53

More than half of private hospital insurance policies contain exclusions, a new report from the consumer watchdog shows.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission report released on Monday says premiums rose above inflation and wages growth in 2018/19.

But it’s also recommended the government tighten privacy laws for health funds with concerns consumer data was being used for targeted ads.

Australians under-60 are continuing to junk their policies as more people over 60 buy into insurance.

The number of hospital policies with out-of-pocket costs has increased slightly, with the watchdog’s deputy chair calling for insurers to be up-front with cover.

“Many people may not be aware their policies may have exclusions and don’t realise they would not be covered at all for treatment,” Delia Rickard said.

In 2014/15, only 35.9 per cent of hospital policies had exclusions.

In 2018/19, it was 57.6 per cent.

The report points to research which shows existing consumers may prefer exclusionary cover as their existing policies had become unaffordable, while younger consumers were simply buying in for the tax incentives.

A spokesman for Health Minister Greg Hunt told AAP the exclusionary policies could include ones for older Australians that excluded cover for pregnancy, but included joint replacement.

“The government is working with consumers, insurers, hospitals and medical device companies on further reforms to keep the costs of private health insurance affordable for the community,” the spokesman said.

The watchdog has also warned about consumer data from wellbeing apps and reward schemes being used for targeted marketing, including from third parties.

It recommended the government make further reforms to privacy laws, after finding funds’ privacy policies were vague and broad.

The ACCC is currently undertaking action against the online healthcare booking site HealthEngine for sharing private consumer data with insurance brokers.

It’s also undertaking enforcement against Medibank for telling certain policy holders they couldn’t claim joint procedures when in fact they could.

Insurer NIB was facing an enforcement action for failing to tell customers it was removing certain eye cover from one of its schemes.

The number of complaints Australians made about their funds has decreased.

As of June 2019, less than half of Australians (44.2 per cent) held private hospital cover, but that figure rises to 53.6 per cent when ‘extras only’ cover is included.

Consumers paid more than $24.5 billion in premiums last financial year, up more than $661 million over the year before.

Mr Hunt’s spokesman said complaints on privacy matters should be referred to the information ombudsman.

