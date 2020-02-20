Discover Australian Associated Press

The mother burnt in an incident that saw her children and their father killed in Brisbane has died. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

disaster and accident

Mum burned in horrific Qld car fire dies

By AAP

February 20, 2020

2020-02-20 07:46:45

The 31-year-old mother who suffered horrific burns in a fatal car fire that took the lives of her three children has died in hospital in Brisbane.

Hannah Baxter passed away at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital on Wednesday night less than 24 hours after the incident, which is being treated as a possible case of family violence.

The children – Laianah, four, Aaliyah, six, and Trey, three – died in the car after it burst into flames on a quiet suburban street in leafy Camp Hill, in Brisbane’s east, on Wednesday morning during their regular school run.

Hannah’s estranged husband Rowan Baxter, 42, who was at the scene also died, after reportedly stabbing himself.

Mrs Baxter had managed to get out of the burning car, but was on fire.

But Queensland Police said it was too early to tell whether it was a murder-suicide or an accident, although one witness said Ms Baxter had run from the car screaming, “He’s poured petrol on me.”

Detectives are still trying to establish how the fire started.

“How the fire actually occurred has not been ascertained at the moment, so for us to call it a murder-suicide or a tragic accident, it’s inappropriate at this stage,” Detective Inspector Mark Thompson said.

“I’ve seen some horrific scenes – this is up there with some of the best of them. It’s a terrible thing to be presented with.”

Neighbours reported hearing multiple explosions before seeing the SUV engulfed in flames in Raven Street about 8.30am on Wednesday.

Neighbour Murray Campbell said he heard a number of loud bangs.

It was just horrible, multiple explosions, very loud,” he told AAP.

A man who tried to help at the scene was also taken to hospital with facial burns.

The Baxters owned a fitness business called Integr8 and are believed to have separated before Christmas last year. The family was not involved in any Family Court or Federal Court proceedings.

Mr Baxter was a member of the New Zealand Warriors NRL squad in the mid-2000s but did not play a first-grade game. His estranged wife was a trampolining champion.

Mr Baxter’s Facebook page is littered with pictures and videos of the three children and comments like “loves them to the moon and back” and “daddy misses you all”.

Six days ago a friend posted: “Chin up brother everything will work out just hang in there my bro alot of people care about you and the situation your facing.”

Childhood Domestic Violence Australia CEO Tracy McLeod Howe said it was a tragedy.

“I’m not going to particularly talk about this family, it would be inappropriate, but in the history of families where I have seen this occur and he [the father] has been a good bloke,” she told Nine Network on Thursday.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

