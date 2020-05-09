Discover Australian Associated Press

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly says people who are ill should not be visiting their mums. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

health

Mother’s Day a more distant affair in 2020

By AAP

May 9, 2020

2020-05-09 22:07:27

People shouldn’t kiss or hug their elderly mums this Mother’s Day due to the coronavirus crisis, health authorities have warned.

Some states are easing COVID-19 restrictions, but NSW and Victorian leaders have warned residents to be careful what they wish for, as they take a more cautious approach.

Australia’s deputy chief medical officer, Professor Paul Kelly, says if people are feeling well “and you really want to see your mum” it’s OK to visit on Sunday.

“But for elderly mums just be a little bit cautious and probably keep that 1.5-metre distance for now,” Prof Kelly said on Saturday.

“I know it is hard and we all want to cuddle our mums on Mother’s Day.”

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard also acknowledged it would be tough “not be able to hug or kiss your mum”

“But it would be the wisest course,” he said in Sydney.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has unveiled a three-stage plan to ease lockdown measures across Australia but it’s up to individual states and territories to decide when they act.

NSW and Victoria are not rushing to lift restrictions while other jurisdictions are moving more quickly.

Mr Hazzard insists NSW won’t be corralled into moving too fast given the state has the largest population and the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

“People are just bursting at the seams to get back, but I’d say be careful in what you wish for, because while that virus is still among us we are all vulnerable.”

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has a similar message for residents of his state.

“Let’s not give everything back, let’s not throw away all the progress we have made by letting our frustration get the better of us,” he said at the end of the week.

After three days straight without any new coronavirus cases, Queenslanders will see some restrictions eased on Mother’s Day, with up to five people from the same household allowed to visit another home.

“As we ease restrictions, that does increase the likelihood that we would see outbreaks,” Health Minister Steven Miles said on Saturday.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt insists all jurisdictions are on the same page.

“One country, one direction, different speeds, but all heading towards the common goal of keeping Australians safe but getting Australians back to work,” he said.

