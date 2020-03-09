Moult to replace Schmidt as Yancoal boss

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Yancoal Australia has a new chief executive. David Moult was appointed to replace Reinhold Schmidt. Image by AP PHOTO

finance (general)

Moult to replace Schmidt as Yancoal boss

By Steven Deare

March 9, 2020

2020-03-09 09:47:26

Yancoal Australia has named former director David Moult as chief executive following the sudden departure of Reinhold Hans Schmidt, who will now pursue “other opportunities”.

Mr Moult is a former chief executive of Centennial Coal Company and joined Yancoal as a non-executive director in January 2018.

He starts immediately and will receive $1,699,986 in remuneration, including superannuation.

The 63-year-old has been appointed for two years, and has resigned from his former director role.

China-controlled Yancoal on Monday said Mr Schmidt resigned effective Saturday March 8 to pursue new career opportunities after nearly seven years with the miner.

In a statement, Yancoal said Mr Schmidt had no disagreement with the board and there was no matter that required shareholders’ attention.

He had led the company since August 2013. 

Yancoal said it will soon appoint a non-executive director to meet Hong Kong Stock Exchange rules.

Yancoal last month cut its final dividend after full-year revenue from continuing operations slipped 8.0 per cent to $4.46 billion in the year, which it said reflected coal price softness during 2019. 

Operating earnings slipped 25 per cent to $1.64 billion and statutory profit after tax fell by 16 per cent to $719 million. 

The company will pay an unfranked final dividend of 21.2 Australian cents per share on April 29, down from 28.55 cents per share a year ago. 

Latest sport

golf

Hatton wins Palmer event, Leishman second

England's Tyrrell Hatton has won the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Florida's Bay Hill course while Australia's Marc Leishman was runner-up.

cricket

Fatigued Aussies seeking answers: Langer

A 'weary' Australian one-day international squad has just days to prepare for hosting World Cup runners-up New Zealand after returning home from South Africa.

cricket

Lanning leads Aust to World Cup success

Australian captain Meg Lanning says her team played the perfect match in demolishing India to win their fifth Twenty20 World Cup final.

Australian rules football

Lions roar in final warm-up against Blues

Brisbane Lions have wrapped up their AFL pre-season in style with a 45-point practice-match comeback win against Carlton at Ikon Park.

cricket

T20 World Cup final just short of record

The Twenty20 World Cup final between Australia and India has fallen just short of breaking the record for the highest attendance at a women's sporting event.

news

crime, law and justice

Final farewell for murdered Qld family

Mourners are gathering at a Brisbane church to farewell Hannah Clarke and her children Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey, who were killed in a domestic violence attack.

sport

golf

Hatton wins Palmer event, Leishman second

England's Tyrrell Hatton has won the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Florida's Bay Hill course while Australia's Marc Leishman was runner-up.

world

virus diseases

Italy locks down millions as toll jumps

Some 16 million people are estimated to be affected by an unprecedented government order locking down vast areas of Italy's north, including Milan.