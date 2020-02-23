Mourners gather for murdered mum and kids

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A vigil is being held in Brisbane for Hannah Clarke and her three children, who died on Wednesday. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

crime, law and justice

Mourners gather for murdered mum and kids

By Michael Doyle

February 23, 2020

2020-02-23 18:25:31

Family and friends have gathered with a heartbroken community to remember a mother and her three children murdered in a vicious act of domestic violence.

Hundreds gathered in a south Brisbane park on Sunday evening to mourn the loss of Hannah Clarke and her children Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey.

The vigil was held just blocks away from where they were murdered on Wednesday morning at the hands of the children’s father, Rowan Baxter.

Baxter set the car they were in alight while Hannah was doing the morning school run.

The children died at the scene while Hannah died in hospital.

Baxter died from self-inflicted injuries, say police.

A mass of flowers and children’s toys were laid at the front of Sunday night’s vigil, while hundreds of condolence messages have been written by a community still in shock.

Family and friends of Ms Clarke are expected to speak.

Latest news

crime, law and justice

Mourners gather for murdered mum and kids

People have gathered for a vigil in Brisbane to remember a murdered mum and her children.

emergency incident

Bushfire heroes hailed at state memorial

Fire fighters who were killed during this summer's devastating NSW bushfire crisis have been honoured at a state memorial service..

virus diseases

Coronavirus vaccine a long way off

A group of Australians evacuated from China are being released from a Darwin camp, as the number of coronavirus cases among cruise ship evacuees rises.

death

June Dally-Watkins has died at 92

June Dally-Watkins, who was a modelling and deportment icon, has died at the age of 92, her family has announced.

health

Aust eases travel ban, virus cases rise

Three persons evacuated from a cruise ship tested positive for the virus as Australia relaxed travel restrictions for year 11 and 12 students stuck in China.

news

emergency incident

Bushfire heroes hailed at state memorial

Fire fighters who were killed during this summer's devastating NSW bushfire crisis have been honoured at a state memorial service..

sport

motor racing

McLaughlin spoils Holden's Supercars party

Ford star Scott McLaughlin has claimed an unlikely win at the Adelaide 500, leaving Holden's Shane van Gisbergen in his wake at the opening Supercars round.

world

virus diseases

Virus cases dip in China, surge in Korea

China has reported a fall in new coronavirus cases outside the epicentre in Hubei province but new cases have surged in South Korea, Japan, Iran and Italy.