Movie theatres reopen in China’s capital

Beijing has partially reopened movie theatres as the threat from the coronavirus continues to recede in China’s capital.

Cinemas in parts of the city deemed at low risk of cross-infection began admitting movie-goers under social distancing rules.

Tickets must be booked in advance, attendance is capped at 30 per cent of capacity and no eating or drinking is allowed during the show.

As with most venues in China, a temperature check and online travel record were required for entry.

Cinemas have been closed for about six months but began reopening this week in major cities throughout the country.

China reported just 21 new virus cases on Friday, six of them imported, with the rest in the Xinjiang region and Jilin province.

Beijing has gone more than two weeks without any cases of local transmission, spurring authorities to lift many restrictions on activities.

China was expected to surpass the US this year as the world’s biggest box office before the pandemic hit.