Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
The Morrison government has proposed trialling virtual debates in federal parliament. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Technology

MPs to trial remote parliamentary debates

By Matt Coughlan

August 13, 2020

2020-08-13 14:09:15

Federal politicians could debate virtually during the upcoming sitting fortnight despite ongoing squabbling between the major parties over videoconferencing.

The Morrison government remains concerned about technology and potential implications on the legal protection of parliamentary privilege.

The coalition is also worried the proposal could lead to MPs and senators choosing to dial in to parliament out of convenience rather than necessity.

Despite the concerns, Leader of the House Christian Porter wants to trial allowing politicians to virtually debate matters towards the end of the next sitting week, which starts on August 24.

Victorian MPs living through renewed coronavirus lockdowns would get first crack at the arrangements, which wouldn’t allow voting from outside the parliament.

If successful, the measures could be applied more broadly during the following sitting week.

Mr Porter told Labor work would need to be done to ensure politicians’ statements would be protected by parliamentary privilege.

Manager of opposition business Tony Burke said the concerns were “alarming”.

“If there is doubt as to the availability of privilege for comments made remotely then the parliamentary committee system has been seriously compromised for many years,” he wrote in response.

“If you have legal advice to this effect then it is incumbent on you as leader of the house to share this with all committee chairs as a matter of extreme urgency.”

Mr Porter pointed to poor connections and drop-outs during recent parliamentary hearings as potential stumbling blocks.

“Perhaps this would be a rare occasion where the first use of an IT communications solution on a scale and in a context previously untested occurs seamlessly and without incident,” he wrote.

Mr Burke argued the next two weeks would be ample opportunity to iron out technical problems, noting only one live audio link would be needed at a time.

He said problems in committees stemmed from Wi-Fi rather than blue cables in electorate offices.

Mr Porter said virtual parliament needed to be limited to MPs with “no real practical alternative” other than to be outside Canberra.

He said the remote arrangements should not be used “as a convenience rather than a necessity”.

Latest sport

soccer

Wanderers end A-League season on a high

Western Sydney Wanderers have held off a late Melbourne Victory fightback to finish their A-League season with a 2-1 win at Bankwest Stadium.

Australian rules football

Suns, Essendon in second AFL draw for 2020

Gold Coast and Essendon have played out a 73-all AFL draw following a tight tussle at Metricon Stadium.

soccer

Western United beat Glory, make A-L finals

Besart Berisha's brace has led Western United to a 2-0 win over Perth Glory, with the A-League newcomers set to play finals in their first season.

cricket

Cricket bigwigs meet over muddled schedule

State cricketers are keen to learn what their seasons will look like in 2020-21 as the Australian Cricket Council prepares to meet for the first time in 2020.

rugby league

Ten Broncos in latest NRL COVID-19 scare

Police are investigating another potential Brisbane biosecurity breach after 10 Broncos NRL players visited a pub for a meal.

news

politics

PM warns more elderly will die from virus

Scott Morrison has reached out to the families of elderly people who've died during the coronavirus pandemic to reassure them they have not been forgotten.

sport

soccer

Wanderers end A-League season on a high

Western Sydney Wanderers have held off a late Melbourne Victory fightback to finish their A-League season with a 2-1 win at Bankwest Stadium.

world

terrorism

Dozens head to NZ for terror trial

Victims of last year's Christchurch Mosque shootings have returned to NZ, along with family members and support people, for this month's sentencing.