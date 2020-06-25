Mum details toll of fetal alcohol disorder

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The alcohol industry is trying to water down proposed warning labels about drinking while pregnant. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Mum details toll of fetal alcohol disorder

By Finbar O'Mallon

June 25, 2020

2020-06-25 12:12:39

Cheryl walks around her home with a set of keys to doors, cupboards and even the fridge.

Her adopted son is so heavily impacted by fetal alcohol spectrum disorder that many things have to be locked away in order to keep him safe.

Cheryl, who asked for her last name not to be published, told a parliamentary inquiry into the disorder about the high level of care her son needs every day.

“Can you imagine living with a set of keys in your pocket for every set of moves in your home,” she said on Wednesday.

Her testimony followed the Foundation for Alcohol Research and Education sounding the alarm on the alcohol industry’s lobbying.

Chief executive Caterina Giorgi told the inquiry a soon-to-be mandatory warning label on alcohol was an important part of efforts to bring down rates of FASD.

The label will be red, with the message: “Alcohol can cause lifelong harm to your baby”.

But she said the industry and lobby groups were trying to water down the label.

“Any changes to those key features will make the label ineffective,” she said.

Experts said there needed to be better screening of alcohol use during pregnancy by doctors and more data collected to quantify the issue.

Cheryl and her partner adopted their son as a baby, later realising he had been exposed to alcohol by his biological mother while she was pregnant.

Now her son has significant behavioural issues and can switch from being verbally and physically abusive to calm in minutes.

Initially they had been told to treat him as if he had autism, which only made it worse, before later getting a diagnosis for FASD.

Her son has an extremely high IQ and a passion for photography.

“He loves us and we love him, this is what drives us to fight for him as a family,” Cheryl said.

There was little understanding about how to diagnose or treat the disorder among medical professionals in Australia, Cheryl said.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Lumumba insulted by Magpies' investigation

Heritier Lumumba says he's insulted that Collingwood are investigating his accusations of racism at the AFL club.

Australian rules football

AFL bullish on season after hub success

AFL fixturing boss Travis Auld is confident quarantine hubs will allow the league to complete the abbreviated 2020 season as promised.

Australian rules football

Perth AFL hub kicks off with Magpies, Cats

Perth is set to become an Australian rules hotspot, with Collingwood and Geelong to join Fremantle and West Coast in a big-ticket AFL hub in WA.

rugby league

Storm yet to finalise interstate plans

Melbourne's longer-term plans for their enforced interstate move have yet to be finalised admits CEO Dave Donaghy, who says the club will take tips from AFL.

rugby league

NSW extend coach Fittler's Origin contract

The NSW Rugby League has extended Brad Fittler's contract as NSW's State of Origin coach until the end of 2021.

news

politics

PM backs reopening as virus spikes in Vic

Scott Morrison says Victoria's coronavirus outbreak is no reason to stop state governments from reopening the economy.

sport

Australian rules football

Lumumba insulted by Magpies' investigation

Heritier Lumumba says he's insulted that Collingwood are investigating his accusations of racism at the AFL club.

world

crime, law and justice

US files broader case against Assange

US prosecutors say the new indictment against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange underscores his efforts to procure and release classified information.