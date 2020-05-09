Qld to lift virus restrictions next week

One hundred days after Queensland recorded its first case of coronavirus, the state is looking to return people’s freedoms.

Friday’s milestone comes before an easing of restrictions which will allow up to five people from the same home to visit another household from Mother’s Day.

But that will change again next weekend, when restaurants, libraries, pools and beauty salons are allowed to open their doors for the first time in weeks.

Up to 10 people at a time will be able dine in or go to a wedding, while personal training sessions, retail shopping and funerals of up to 20 inside or 30 outside are also allowed from March 16.

Queenslanders can travel up to 150km from home for recreation, except in the outback, where locals can travel up to 500km and eateries can serve up to 20 dine in customers at a time.

Limits will be peeled back further on June 12, when ‘no contact’ community sports can resume, and when gyms, health clubs, yoga studios, concert venues, theatres, zoos, stadiums, outdoor amusement parks and arcades can open in a limited capacity.

Restrictions would be further eased on July 10.

The changes are part of a staged easing of restrictions agreed by national cabinet, and announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday.

“All things going well, from June school holidays, Queenslanders will be able to drive and stay at accommodation for the first time since the pandemic hit,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

“We want to keep taking steps forward, not backwards.”

Queenslanders are already allowed to go on picnics, hikes, shop, and go boating and fishing within 50km of home.

Brisbane council from Friday began re-opening the 131 fenced dog parks it closed on March 30, in what will be welcome news for pet owners and their pooches itching for a leash-free run.

However, Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young insists people must not to take their new freedoms for granted.

Everyone must maintain social distancing, wash their hands regularly and stay home if they feel sick, she has urged.

The state recorded no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Just 45 Queenslanders are yet to recover from the virus and most of them are at home.

Health workers have carried out 129,195 tests across the state.