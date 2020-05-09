Qld to lift virus restrictions next week

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced Queensland will lift major COVID-19 restrictions on May 15. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld to lift virus restrictions next week

By Sonia Kohlbacher

May 9, 2020

2020-05-09 15:51:52

One hundred days after Queensland recorded its first case of coronavirus, the state is looking to return people’s freedoms. 

Friday’s milestone comes before an easing of restrictions which will allow up to five people from the same home to visit another household from Mother’s Day. 

But that will change again next weekend, when restaurants, libraries, pools and beauty salons are allowed to open their doors for the first time in weeks.

Up to 10 people at a time will be able dine in or go to a wedding, while personal training sessions, retail shopping and funerals of up to 20 inside or 30 outside are also allowed from March 16.

Queenslanders can travel up to 150km from home for recreation, except in the outback, where locals can travel up to 500km and eateries can serve up to 20 dine in customers at a time.

Limits will be peeled back further on June 12, when ‘no contact’ community sports can resume, and when gyms, health clubs, yoga studios, concert venues, theatres, zoos, stadiums, outdoor amusement parks and arcades can open in a limited capacity.

Restrictions would be further eased on July 10.

The changes are part of a staged easing of restrictions agreed by national cabinet, and announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday.

“All things going well, from June school holidays, Queenslanders will be able to drive and stay at accommodation for the first time since the pandemic hit,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

“We want to keep taking steps forward, not backwards.”

Queenslanders are already allowed to go on picnics, hikes, shop, and go boating and fishing within 50km of home. 

Brisbane council from Friday began re-opening the 131 fenced dog parks it closed on March 30, in what will be welcome news for pet owners and their pooches itching for a leash-free run.

However, Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young insists people must not to take their new freedoms for granted. 

Everyone must maintain social distancing, wash their hands regularly and stay home if they feel sick, she has urged. 

The state recorded no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Just 45 Queenslanders are yet to recover from the virus and most of them are at home. 

Health workers have carried out 129,195 tests across the state.

Latest sport

rugby union

AOC boss Carroll sad for rugby's demise

With his offer to help revive rugby union rejected, AOC boss Matt Carroll says he's sad for the game and that Rugby Australia board leaks aren't helping.

Australian rules football

Kennett tips AFL to unveil full fixture

The AFL is preparing to release its return-to-play plan and Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett expects it will include a full fixture for the reworked 2020 season.

rugby league

Cronulla skipper calls out anti-vaxxers

Cronulla captain Wade Graham has called on those NRL players who are refusing to get a flu shot to remember they have chosen to compete in a team sport.

Australian rules football

Power boss defends AFL's China experiment

Port Adelaide chairman David Koch and AFL legend Mick Malthouse have engaged in a war of words over the competition's China experiment.

rugby league

NRL coaches warn big impact of rule change

Manly coach Des Hasler has warned against making rule changes for the new NRL competition and does not like the idea of reverting to one referee.

news

politics

Take care with mum on Mother's Day

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly is warning people to take care if visiting mums on Mother's Day, as frictions emerged over the lockdown in Victoria.

sport

rugby union

AOC boss Carroll sad for rugby's demise

With his offer to help revive rugby union rejected, AOC boss Matt Carroll says he's sad for the game and that Rugby Australia board leaks aren't helping.

world

virus diseases

WHO urges testing, tracking and isolating

The WHO says countries should focus on the fundamentals in the COVID-19 fight: hunting down new infections, confirming them and then separating those afflicted.