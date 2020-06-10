Discover Australian Associated Press

Victorian teenager William Callaghan has been found alive after two nights lost in dense bushland. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

missing person

Missing teenager found alive in Vic bush

By Christine McGinn

June 10, 2020

2020-06-10 13:25:39

Victorian teenager William Callaghan has been found alive after spending two freezing nights lost in dense bushland.

“We can confirm we have found William alive, it’s great news,” Victoria Police Acting Inspector Christine Lalor said.

William, a 14-year-old with non-verbal autism, was missing since Monday afternoon after last being seen on the summit of Mt Disappointment when he became separated from family.

He was discovered conscious and alive by a volunteer on Wednesday afternoon, and was taken to the search staging area about 1pm.

Blue tarps were erected to shield William’s reunion with his family, during which he gave his mum Penny a hug.

Hundreds of people were searching for him, as temperatures in the area plummeted.

William’s favourite tune, Thomas the Tank Engine, was blasted over sound systems to try to draw him out, and food was left out for him to find.

A wave of relief went through the camp when news broke of the boy’s discovery.

Smiles and tears spread over the faces of his family, friends and those who searched high and low for him.

Ms Callaghan spoke to the media just hours earlier, saying she hoped her son would be found today.

“I am not the praying type, but I’m praying now, because I want him home,” she said.

