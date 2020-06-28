Discover Australian Associated Press

Cameron Munster and Melbourne are anxiously awaiting scans on the knee of the Storm NRL star. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Munster better for no pub as scans await

By Scott Bailey and Matt Encarnacion

June 28, 2020

2020-06-28 18:50:49

Melbourne and Parramatta are anxiously awaiting scan results on key playmakers Cameron Munster and Mitchell Moses after a horror weekend of injuries across the NRL.

The Storm will be sweating on the outcome for star No.6 Munster who has so far been unable to have his injured knee fully assessed due to Melbourne’s travel.

Moses had scans on Sunday morning on his calf, the halfback having left Bankwest Stadium on crutches following the ladder leaders’ golden-point win over Canberra on Saturday.

While walking better the day after the match, medical staff won’t be able to determine what rehabilitation is needed until the swelling subsides on the same muscle Moses hurt during the game’s shutdown.

Meanwhile, initial fears for Munster are that he’ll be out of action for up to six weeks following the injury he picked up in the Storm’s drubbing of the Warriors.

They must find a new half to partner Jahrome Hughes for at least the short-term, with hooker Cameron Smith one such surprising option.

Munster has been the Storm’s best player this year, setting up five tries and busting 15 tackles in the five games since the competition’s restart.

The 25-year-old said he had been one of the real beneficiaries of having to live in the NRL’s bubble.

“I guess no pubs or alcohol or partying with teammates or stuff like that so I’m probably off the piss a lot now,” Munster said.

“I haven’t had a beer in probably six or seven weeks. I’ve been knuckling down to make sure I was fit coming back from the mini pre-season we had.

“I’m 90kg and I haven’t been that since probably 2016 so feeling really fit and lean and really sharp with my ball handling at the moment.

“I guess that’ll have to take a back seat for the next couple of weeks unfortunately but it is what it is.”

Munster has previously been known as a party boy, but said the change in lifestyle had also helped improve his diet.

“I found that I’ve been more consistent now in games with my diet and having a balance off field around alcohol,” Munster said.

“I guess it’s just finding a balance off field.”

Moses and Munster’s injuries were two of several blows to the competition’s front-running teams in what could prove a crucial weekend of NRL.

Melbourne’s next opponents, the Sydney Roosters, lost Victor Radley and Sam Verrills to season-ending knee injuries, while Isaac Liu also broke a rib in their win over St George Illawarra.

Canberra lock Corey Horsburgh will also require scans on a foot injury.

Brisbane at least got some good news after their 30-12 loss to the Gold Coast, with Matt Lodge some chance to face the Warriors on Saturday after limping off with a knee injury.

Meanwhile Manly felt the pain of their high-profile injuries last week, flogged 40-22 by Cronulla on Sunday in their first game without Tom Trbojevic and Dylan Walker.

