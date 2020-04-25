Discover Australian Associated Press

Muslim clerics pray as they await the sighting of a new moon that marks the start of Ramadan. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Muslim fasting month of Ramadan underway

By Nehal El-Sherif and Simon Kremer, dpa

April 25, 2020

2020-04-25 15:02:41

For about 1.6 billion Muslims worldwide, the fasting month of Ramadan has begun in an unusual way.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, mosques in many countries around the world remain closed and public fasting is forbidden.

“It pains me that we are starting this month under circumstances that prevent us from praying together in the mosques,” Saudi Arabia’s King Salman said in a statement published by the state news agency SPA.

Salman also praised health workers, security personnel, soldiers at the borders and all those working amid the pandemic and thanked them for their “great work”.

The kingdom is home to Mecca and Medina, the two holiest sites of Islam.

Most Arab countries have also announced that the holy month started Friday, including Kuwait, Qatar, Tunisia, Lebanon, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Iraq’s Sunni Muslim minority.

The beginning and end of Islamic months are determined by the sighting of the new moon.

The Gulf sultanate of Oman announced the crescent was not spotted, thus Ramadan will begin on Saturday.

In most Middle Eastern countries with a strong Muslim influence there are strict night-time curfews in line with social distancing requirements, which were initially extended into Ramadan, such as in Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Tunisia and Morocco.

During Ramadan, Muslims have to abstain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn to sunset.

Devout Muslims also mark the month by performing the special evening prayers, known as the taraweeh, however these will not be able to take place in mosques.

