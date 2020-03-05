Myer sales slump, virus disruption looms

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Department giant Myer has reported a 37 per cent drop in first half profit. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

earnings

Myer sales slump, virus disruption looms

By Alex Druce

March 5, 2020

2020-03-05 11:05:46

Department giant Myer has reported a 37 per cent drop in first half profit, weighed down by restructuring cost, redundancies and the exit of Apple products and Country Road Group brands.

The company has also warned the tough times will continue as the coronavirus outbreak exacerbates the pain of an already soft consumer environment. 

Chief executive John King said shoppers were already steering clear of the shops before virus fears emerged with general footfall subdued for most retailers.

He said that like other retailers, Myer enjoyed a spending spike during major trading events such as Black Friday, but traffic was otherwise soft in the six months to January 25. 

“People are generally tight on spending but on Black Friday they do come out,” Mr King said in an analyst call on Thursday. 

Mr King said the company would continue to push online sales as the coronavirus threatens to keep people from heading out. 

Online sales grew by 25.2 per cent to $168.2 million during the half, not enough to counter in-store declines. 

Myer’s profit fell to $24.4 million in the six months to January 25 as total sales dropped 3.8 per cent to $1.6 billion.

“I can’t tell you what the future holds, we’re trying to drive online as hard as we can because if people are scared to come out, hey can shop at home,” Mr King said. 

Mr King also said the supply chain impact of the coronavirus was currently being managed by teams in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

“The team are focused on mitigating the impact of delays to the planned delivery of merchandise,” he said.

He was reluctant to offer a long-term outlook but said the virus was a potential cashflow opportunity in the short term. 

“(It’s a chance to) de-stock and refocus on inventory and what we really need,” he said. 

The company’s womenswear segment was cited as a particular disappointing during the first half, especially in brands exclusively stocked by Myer.

Total comparable store sales grew by 0.4 per cent when excluding Apple and Country Road Group sales.

Apple products were taken off Myer’s shelves last May, while the company exited the Country Road brand in the first quarter of FY20. 

Mr King said improvements in womenswear and exclusive brands were underway but would not flow through until FY21.

Myer has also shuttered its “clearance floor” concept and is targeting another 73,000 square metres of reduced floor space in the coming years. 

The company booked a net $15.2 million in first-half costs associated with brand exits, clearance floor closures, and redundancy payouts after the company cut 35 head office staff in January. 

Stripping these costs out, net profit climbed 0.4 per cent to a still-underwhelming $41.5 million. 

The company’s dividend continues to be suspended. 

Shares in the company – which were worth $3.05 in April 2015 before dropping 90 per cent over five years – were up 1.45 per cent to 35 cents by 1020 AEDT on Thursday. 

The Hornsby store close in January while refurbishments have commenced at the Myer stores in Cairns and Karrinyup, underpinned by significant landlord contributions. 

During the second half, a major upgrade of the Sydney City ground floor and atrium will begin, and work will also commence at the company’s Belconnen store in Canberra to reduce space, followed by a refurbishment.

Upgrades are also planned for Myer’s Albury and Ballarat stores.

Myer’s first half result follows on the heels of another poor interim showing by rival David Jones last month, where operating profit dropped nearly 60 per cent to $20 million on increased discounting and poor sales. 

MYER’S DISAPPOINTING FIRST HALF 

* Total sales down 3.8pct to $1.6bn

* Net profit down 37pct to $24.4

* Dividend remains suspended

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Bruce to add bite to Bulldogs' AFL attack

Former St Kilda forward Josh Bruce will play his first game for Western Bulldogs in Saturday's AFL pre-season clash with Port Adelaide at Whyalla.

cricket

Ngidi tears through Aussies in second ODI

Australia have lost their one-day international series to South Africa after Lungi Ngidi ripped through the tourists in Bloemfontein.

cricket

Little rest for Aussies after South Africa

It has been almost two months since Australia's leading men's cricketers, currently on tour in South Africa, played an international fixture at home.

cricket

Molineux possible Perry replacement in Cup

Sophie Molineux could play her first game of the T20 World Cup in Australia's semi-final with South Africa as the team grapple with Ellyse Perry's absence.

cricket

ICC deny call for T20 WC semis reserve day

The ICC won't install reserve days for the men's and women's Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals, despite the men's 50-over tournament featuring them last year.

news

politics

Full virus impact not yet known: Treasury

Treasury has provided a preliminary forecast for the impact of COVID-19 on the economy - at least a 0.5 percentage point detraction.

sport

Australian rules football

Bruce to add bite to Bulldogs' AFL attack

Former St Kilda forward Josh Bruce will play his first game for Western Bulldogs in Saturday's AFL pre-season clash with Port Adelaide at Whyalla.

world

virus diseases

Italian virus toll jumps, all schools shut

Italy's coronavirus death toll has risen to 107, prompting the closure of schools, universities and cinemas as well as public attendance at sporting events.