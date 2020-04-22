Discover Australian Associated Press

Police fear two missing campers in remote Victorian bushland may have met with foul play. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

crime, law and justice

Mystery surrounds missing Vic campers

By Christine McGinn

April 22, 2020

2020-04-22 10:10:45

Two friends missing in Victoria’s high country for a month set off for the camping trip together without their families knowledge and could have met with foul play, police fear. 

The state’s Missing Person Squad detectives and local police want public help to find Russell Hill, 74, and his friend Carol Clay, 73, who went missing in the Wonnangatta Valley area.

“At this stage, we’re at a loss to say exactly what has happened to Russell and Carol – we don’t know if their disappearance is suspicious or not,” Detective Inspector Andrew Stamper said on Wednesday.

“The area is incredibly remote and there is a possibility that they have suffered some misadventure in the bush, but we also need to rule out any possibility of foul play.”

Speaking to ABC Radio Melbourne, the detective inspector said it would be “very unlikely” to find the duo alive. 

Mr Hill left his Drouin home on March 19 for a camping trip across several sites along the Dargo River in Victoria’s northeast and planned to leave the region on March 26.

Ms Clay, meanwhile, had told friends she was going away for a few days and expected to be home by March 28 or 29.

The pair has not been heard from since March 20 when Mr Hill made radio contact from Wonnangatta Station, a cattle station in a remote valley of the Victorian Alps.

Det Insp Stamper said the duo did not tell their families they would be taking the trip together.

“Indivudally, it was known that they were taking the trip,” he told ABC Radio Melbourne.

“It wasn’t known that they were taking it together, it wasn’t something they publicised to their families.”

Mr Hill’s car was found with minor fire damage at their burnt campsite on March 21, but an examination of the scene by arson chemists was inconclusive.

A DJI Mavic model drone owned by Mr Hill is also missing and police are hoping someone may have found it.

Both families released statements on Wednesday, thanking everyone who had been involved in the search for Mr Hill and Ms Clay, and called for any witnesses to contact police.

“Russell is our brother, husband, dad and pa and Carol has been a friend of the family for a long time. It is devastating for our family that we don’t know what has happened to them both,” the family said in a statement.

Ms Clay’s family said the pair’s disappearance was an “absolute mystery” and very out of character.

“This is a very difficult time for our family. We are living with uncertainty, loss and the continual stress of not knowing where they are and what has happened,” her family said in a statement.

There have been several searches for the pair and more are expected to happen over coming weeks.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage is being urged to contact police.

