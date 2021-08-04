FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU
Victoria recorded a zero-case day, before a mystery COVID-19 infection prompted a school closure. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Mystery virus case closes Melbourne school

By Emily Woods

August 4, 2021

2021-08-04 20:14:15

Victorian health authorities are racing to trace the movements of a Melbourne teacher, with fears she may have been infectious in the community for a week before testing positive for the virus.

A testing blitz began on Wednesday after a female teacher at Al-Taqwa College in Truganina tested positive for COVID-19.

The school has been temporarily closed with more than 2000 students and 300 staff ordered to get tested and isolate.

The teacher, aged in her 20s, is currently isolating and being interviewed by contract tracers, with urgent investigations underway into how she contracted the virus.

She lives in the Hobsons Bay area with her husband, who was also undergoing testing on Wednesday night.

Victoria’s COVID Testing Commander Jeroen Weimar said the woman became symptomatic at the end of last week and may have been infectious in the community for a week before testing positive.

“We’re working on the basis that Wednesday, Thursday, Friday last week, so the 28th, 29th, and 30th [of July], we’re assuming that’s the point in time when she may have been infectious,” he told ABC Radio Melbourne.

Given there were some exposure sites listed in the Hobsons Bay area, “there may be some connection points there”, Mr Weimar said.

Al-Taqwa College was also a significant location for transmission in last year’s second wave.

In a statement on Wednesday night, the school said the campus would be locked down for 14 days, with online classes until August 18 unless the health department advises otherwise.

Al-Taqwa College will soon be listed as an exposure site, joining a Coles in Yarraville that was listed as tier-two exposure site on Wednesday, the first in four days.

The state’s new COVID-19 case came after Victoria recorded its first zero-case day since the fifth lockdown.

Latest news

health

NSW mourns outbreak's youngest victim

The 27-year-old who died at his southwest Sydney home after contracting the coronavirus has been remembered as a "gentle man" and "a guy with a smile".

virus diseases

Mystery virus case closes Melbourne school

More than 2000 people connected to a Melbourne school have been asked to get tested and isolate after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.

virus diseases

Qld COVID-19 outbreak grows to 63 cases

The west Brisbane COVID-19 outbreak has grown to at least 63 cases, with a further infection of the Delta variant recorded in far north Queensland.

health

Older mothers on the rise in Australia

An Australian Institute of Health and Welfare report has found an increasing number of women are having children later in life.

indigenous people

Stolen Generations redress scheme unveiled

The federal government has announced a redress scheme for Stolen Generations taken from their homes in the Northern Territory, ACT and Jervis Bay.