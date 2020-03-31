Myth of Adelaide ice rink becoming a morgue resurrected amid COVID-19 crisis

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.

FactCheck Social Media

Myth of Adelaide ice rink becoming a morgue resurrected amid COVID-19 crisis

By AAP FactCheck

March 31, 2020

2020-03-31 16:39:20

The Statement

As the COVID-19 pandemic claims thousands of lives around the world, social media has reignited a rumour that an Adelaide ice skating rink is set to be used as a makeshift morgue.

A March 27 Facebook post reads: “500!!!!! BODY BAGS were delivered to the ice arena in theberton (sic) #adelaide“.

There is an ice rink in Thebarton, Adelaide called IceArenA.

The post goes on to state: “It’s being turned into a make shift (sic) morgue… Please stay home n (sic) be safe”.

The Facebook post has been viewed over 16,500 times, been shared over 80 times and received over 100 comments.

 A Facebook user claims a makeshift morgue is being set up in an Adelaide ice rink. 

The Analysis

The escalating COVID-19 crisis is putting huge pressure on medical systems around the world and on morgues. Spain, for example, has faced an enormous challenge in caring for those infected by COVID-19 and accommodating the bodies of those killed by the virus. The Spanish government has been forced to turn an ice rink into a temporary morgue.

In Australia, according to a March 28 Canberra Times report, the ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said that Canberra’s only ice rink could be used as a makeshift morgue, but only in the worst case scenario.

“We don’t want to see that happen, but we are planning for the worst, and we need to do that in case it comes to that,” she reportedly said.

Similar rumours surrounding Adelaide’s only ice rink, the Thebarton IceArenA, previously called Mt Thebarton, have been circulating on Facebook and Reddit since March 27, with posts claiming the rink has received 500 or more body bags in preparation to be turned into a makeshift morgue.

But Thebarton Ice ArenA manager Tenille Henry-Comley told AAP FactCheck the claims made in the Facebook post and Reddit thread are false and that the ice rink’s chillers have been off since March 29.

“If we had any morgue being set up here, we’d be pretty silly because we have no way to keep anything cold,” Ms Henry-Comley said.

The myth that the Ice ArenA will be turned into a morgue has been doing the rounds for years, according to Ms Henry-Comley, who said people regularly ask her if the rumours are true.

“As far as we know, SA health has never had us in the state emergency plan. Clearly because if something was to happen like that there are much bigger sources of cold storage in the state,” she said.

A SA Health spokesperson confirmed that the IceArenA is not being turned into a makeshift morgue and that ice rink is not a part of the SA Health emergency management plan.

“I think it’s one of those urban legends that always crop up, but there are no plans for this,” the spokesperson said.

Ice skaters
 A post on Facebook claims an ice rink in Adelaide will be repurposed as a morgue. 

The Verdict

Based on the evidence, AAP FactCheck found the Facebook post to be false. According to an IceArenA spokesperson the Adelaide ice rink has not received 500 body bags in preparation to be turned into a makeshift morgue.

False – The claims made in the content are factually inaccurate.

* AAP FactCheck is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network, which promotes best practice through a stringent and transparent Code of Principles. https://factcheck.aap.com.au/

AAP is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact Checking Network and adheres to its rigorous protocols.

Latest social claims

FactCheck Social Media

Myth of Adelaide ice rink becoming a morgue resurrected amid COVID-19 crisis

As the COVID-19 pandemic claims thousands of lives around the world, social media has reignited a rumour that an Adelaide ice skating rink is set to be used as a makeshift morgue.

FactCheck Social Media

Lung disease "rescue packs" claim blows into Australia from the UK

A Facebook post is leading people to believe that sufferers of pre-existing respiratory conditions are entitled to a respiratory 'rescue pack' that includes steroids and antibiotics.

FactCheck Social Media

Post claiming to show a US-developed COVID-19 vaccine fails the truth test

A Facebook post claiming to show a photo of a new vaccine for COVID-19 is spreading false hope as the economic, social and health impacts of the coronavirus deepen around the world.

FactCheck Social Media

Ibuprofen and COVID-19 'link' infects social media

A social media post claims that there is a link between the pain reliever ibuprofen and COVID-19 deaths.

FactCheck Social Media

False claims of goods being shipped to China damage Melbourne companies

Claims that a Melbourne based e-commerce business and freight company are sending essential goods to China in a time of national crisis have gone viral on Facebook and had a real-life impact.

Latest news claims

FactCheck News Media

Dutton's McKenzie defence fails audit test

Did deputy Nationals leader Bridget McKenzie fund programs that were recommended for funding?

FactCheck News Media

Did the NSW government cut $12.9 million from Fire and Rescue NSW’s funding in the 2019-20 budget?

"The 2019/20 budget cut of $12.9 million to recurrent expenditure on top of $21 million of savings to be found for the government's Labour Expense Cap is crippling FRNSW."

FactCheck News Media

Has the level of casual employment in the Australian workforce not changed for two decades?

“The claim that the workforce is now excessively casualised is simply not true. The level of casualisation hasn’t changed for about 20 years.”

FactCheck News Media

Are dairy farmers receiving just 1.4 cents from a 10 cent per litre milk levy by the major supermarkets?

“Coles and Woolies, they said look we’ll put 10 cents a litre on for the milk and we’ll give it to the dairy farmers. Well I’ve just found out that the dairy farmers get 1.4 cents of that." One Nation leader Pauline Hanson. October 10, 2019.

FactCheck News Media

Do Australians spend twice as much on superannuation fees as they do on electricity?

“Australians spend twice as much on superannuation fees as we do on electricity - some $30 billion a year.” Labor Assistant Minister for Treasury spokesman Andrew Leigh. September 30, 2019.

news

virus diseases

Four Vic babies diagnosed with coronavirus

Four babies are among Victoria's latest coronavirus cases; authorities are investigating how they became infected but say they aren't part of a cluster.

sport

soccer

FFA's unity call as A-League finances bite

The FFA has made an urgent plea for unity within the game after the players' union confirmed a second A-League club had stood its players down.

world

virus diseases

'Stabilising' virus hope for Italy, Spain

The number of coronavirus cases in Italy and Spain might be stabilising, WHO says, as New York reels from a "staggering" number of deaths.